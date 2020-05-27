80°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Lentils move from side to center plate

By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime
May 27, 2020 - 3:38 pm
 

Have you noticed lentils are popping up everywhere lately? They have officially moved beyond soup and have been added to salads, made into pasta, breads, chips and other snack foods, and have even become plant-based meat replacements.

But for home cooks, there are a multitude of reasons to love lentils. They’re versatile, healthy, economical and very easy to prepare. They pack a wallop of bona fide nutrition and are one of the easiest legumes to digest. It’s no wonder we’re going mental for lentils.

As the world’s oldest cultivated legume, this superfood comes in colors that range from green and brown, to red, orange and yellow. One cup of cooked lentils contains 18 grams of protein, 16 grams of fiber, 38 grams of calcium, 6.6 milligrams of iron, plus magnesium, polyphenols and folate. All that for only 230 calories. But wait, there’s more!

The best part is, unlike most legumes, they don’t require soaking before cooking. They cook in about 20 minutes making them perfect for busy weekday meals. With their mild flavor and chewy texture, you can use them to replace or stretch the meat in your favorite recipes like burgers, soups and casseroles.

One cup of uncooked lentils becomes roughly two cups when cooked. You could substitute two cups of cooked lentils for one pound of hamburger. Of course, it depends on the recipe and other ingredients.

Here is a recipe your whole family will love. Grab a fork and a bunch of napkins because we’re getting delightfully sloppy. Introducing Sweet and Spicy Lentil Sloppy Joes. These sandwiches are so crave-worthy, but the toppings make this over-the-top amazing. I highly recommend copious amounts of bread and butter pickles and onion rings.

If you choose, you can make this recipe with two pounds of ground beef and omit the lentils. Or you could halve the lentils and add a pound of ground beef for a blend. You could also add more vegetables like chopped carrot, mushroom and celery. This is a wonderful vehicle for hiding vegetables.

Perfect for advance meal planning, you can store the sloppy Joes in the fridge for up to three days or freeze for up to two weeks.

SWEET & SPICY LENTIL SLOPPY JOES

Yield: 6 to 8 servings

Time: 40 minutes

What you’ll need:

1½ cups lentils, the common brown variety

4 cups water

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 16-ounce package frozen onion and pepper blend, thawed

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon smoky paprika

3 tablespoons tomato paste

2 cups (two 8-ounce cans) tomato sauce

2 tablespoons pickle juice

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Optional serving suggestions: hamburger buns, bread and butter pickles, onion rings, pickled jalapeños, mustard and coleslaw.

Here’s how:

In a small saucepan, add the lentils, water and ¼ teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil, then turn down to low. Simmer for 20-22 minutes, or until tender. Drain and set aside.

If you’re serving this with onion rings, put them in the oven and cook according to package directions.

While the lentils are cooking, into a large skillet on medium heat, add the oil and heat until shimmering. Add the onion and pepper blend and cook with ¼ teaspoon salt, stirring until they are softened. Add the garlic, chili powder, paprika and ½ teaspoon salt, stirring well to coat the vegetables.

Add the tomato paste and stir well. Next, add the tomato sauce, pickle juice, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and brown sugar. Stir well to incorporate. Add the cooked lentils and stir again, cooking on low for 5-10 minutes to warm through and to thicken a little.

Serve on warmed buns with condiments.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is a recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Cole Barber rides a unicorn float down California Ave ...
Seniors parade their accomplishments
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Graduation day for Boulder City High School’s Class of 2020 was different this year as the students and parents celebrated with a parade instead of a traditional commencement ceremony.

Veterans, tourist attractions find common bond in Las Vegas
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Gambling, entertainment and gourmet dinners will remain the big draws in Las Vegas when Nevada opens up again. But Southern Nevada has so much more to offer. History buffs and military veterans are all encouraged to take detours and see a side of the city that most are not even aware exists.

(Hope Blatchford) Hope Blatchford said she feels fortunate to have attended Boulder City High S ...
Blatchford: A high-flying Eagle
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hope Blatchford considers herself a typical high school student.

Valedictorian America Grafton
Future bright for class’s top scholars
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The valedictorians and salutatorian of Boulder City High School’s Class of 2020 are excited about the future and thankful for their time in town despite their senior year not going as planned or expected.

On what would have been the night of their graduation, the class of 2020 will celebrate with a ...
Seniors to celebrate with parade
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

On what would have been the night of their graduation, members of Boulder City High School’s class of 2020 will parade through town to celebrate their accomplishments.

Eric Vozzola of Las Vegas created the winning poster for the 2020 Dam Short Film Festival. Entr ...
Film fest poster contest entries sought
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The poster contest for the Dam Short Film Festival returns for its second incarnation and area artists are being asked to submit entries.

(Patti Diamond) Grilling corn carmelizes the sugars and makes it taste sweeter. Then you can gi ...
Super sides add zest to summer barbecues
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Memorial Day weekend fills me with gratitude as we honor our veterans who made possible the freedom we so often take for granted. It’s a weekend of recognition and thanks.

Gunfights, such as this re-enactment in Chloride, Arizona, were routine in Pioche in the early ...
Gunslingers lived — and died — fast in Pioche
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Oftentimes on TV Westerns, and the better Western movies, there is a big gunfight between the good guy and the bad guy. I saw it happen a lot on the popular TV show “Gunsmoke.” Even the opening scene for many years showed one: Matt Dillon in a quick-draw contest with someone. But it was really just the same gunfight shown over and over in the opening credits.