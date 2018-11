Dan Leach Memorial Fund Winners of the Oct. 13 Dan Leach Memorial Fund's golf tournament, which raises funds to support youth, are, from left, Kyle Henderson, Dusty Craddock, Christopher Leach and Mary Yeager.

By Boulder City Review