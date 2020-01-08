52°F
Interfaith group to promote harmony at chili dinner

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
January 8, 2020 - 3:03 pm
 

A new group in Boulder City is working to boost peace and harmony by warming people’s hearts and tummies.

The Boulder City Interfaith Community is hosting a harmony and chili dinner event Saturday, Jan. 11, as a way to introduce people to a variety of faiths and promote acceptance of others’ beliefs. The free event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

Currently, Boulder City Christian Fellowship, Boulder City United Methodist Church, Grace Community Church and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are represented on the interfaith community.

The group aims to promote fellowship and better understanding and tolerance of different faiths, according to Susan Johnson, one of the event’s coordinators.

“Everyone is devoted to their faith, and we want to honor those beliefs,” she said.

Other churches and faiths are invited and welcome to participate.

In addition to dinner and fellowship, the evening will feature musical entertainment by several ensembles, including the Interfaith Peace Choir of Southern Nevada, which is directed by Francyl Gawryn, pastor and director of music ministries at Grace Community Church.

Saturday’s dinner is the group’s first event.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

