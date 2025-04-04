If you have a black thumb try planting herbs

I’m always delighted when I see our potted chives come back to life each spring.

With no fuss or fanfare, these beautiful blade-like leaves show up, tall and proud, ready to be trimmed and sprinkled over our favorite dishes. Chives are one of the heartiest herbs I’ve ever seen. Even in the harsh winters of my hometown, Brooklyn, each spring our chives would resurrect from the frozen solid soil of a planter box on our stoop, sometimes topped with over a foot of snow.

Between the high winds, intense sun and heat, along with winter frost risks, gardening in the desert comes with challenges. There was definitely a learning curve when I moved to Southern Nevada, with too many scorched plant remains as proof of my inexperience. Growing herbs in the desert, however, can be relatively easy if you know which ones to choose and where to plant them.

Before getting into the which and where, let’s explore the why. The versatility of herbs is remarkable. Did you know certain herbs are natural pest repellents? Basil, for example, repels mosquitoes, mites, aphids, flies and white flies. Lavender is especially good at repelling moths. (I make little sachets from lavender and keep them in my closet and drawers for a fresh scent and to keeps moths away.)

Mint, especially peppermint, is unpleasant to rats and mice so when they get a whiff, they back off. In general, strong-smelling herbs are often offensive to pests and drive them away. Interesting how aromatic herbs that attract humans, have the opposite effect on critters.

Whether you’re a skilled home cook or more of a take-out/frozen food type, using fresh herbs elevates any dish. Rosemary sprigs roasted with chicken or finely chopped, sprinkled over focaccia create an iconic Mediterranean flavor. Chopped chives in an omelet, layered basil leaves with mozzarella and tomato, fresh mint tea, thyme infused simple syrup for cocktails, sage butter over butternut squash ravioli…uses for herbs in dishes and drinks are endless and exciting.

Herbs used for healing have existed for millennia. My grandmother always gave us chamomile and bay leaf tea for an upset tummy or cold. Oregano, rich in antioxidants, has potent anti-bacterial properties. Peppermint acts as a muscle relaxant and can ease tension headaches.

Herbal aromatherapies can lift mood and reduce stress. There are countless herbal remedies with substantial research to support their benefits. Books like Encyclopedia of Herbal Medicine are great resources to learn which herbs help what.

In my experience, there are eight herbs that even someone with the blackest thumb will find easy to grow. It’s no coincidence that they’re all considered Mediterranean herbs since they’re adapted to thrive in dry climates and rocky, well-drained soil.

Seven of them are: rosemary, lavender, sage, oregano, thyme, chives and mint, all perennials. They’re drought-tolerant, sun and heat-loving gems. Rosemary, lavender, and sage are often planted as ornamentals and can grow very large and woody. Rosemary should be pruned regularly to maintain a compact shape. Lavender and sage should be pruned in early spring, then again in late summer. All three thrive in full sun.

I plant oregano and thyme together as they have similar growing needs and are considered good plant companions. Full sun and letting soil dry between watering is best. Chives and mint don’t love the sun quite as much, so late-day shade is better. Mint and chives also prefer moister soil. Note that mint should be planted alone because it’s invasive to other plants.

The last of my eight herbs is beautiful basil. Basil, an annual, has been cultivated for more than 5,000 years, with its origins in India. It comes in many varieties but the most common is sweet basil (aka Italian). Basil loves sun, however in the hottest part of our summer leaves can wilt/burn. I move them to part of the yard with afternoon shade. Water regularly and pinch off flower buds to encourage leaf growth.