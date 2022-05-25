86°F
Community

Hospital gala honors first responders

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
May 25, 2022 - 4:23 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Showing off their stylish attire at Boulder City Ho ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Showing off their stylish attire at Boulder City Hospital Foundation’s Heart of the Community Gala on Saturday, May 21, were, from left, Lee McDonald, Beatriz Vazquez, Erick McDonald, Linda McDonald, Fritz McDonald and Nate Lasoff.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Dr. Douglas Thompson was joined by his wife, Lynn T ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Dr. Douglas Thompson was joined by his wife, Lynn Thompson, center, and daughter, Peggy Johnson, after he was named Medical Professional of the Year by the Boulder City Hospital Foundation during its Heart of the Community gala Saturday, May 21. During his 35 years at the hospital, Thompson served as director of emergency medicine and chief of staff.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Representing Boulder City Police Department, one of ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Representing Boulder City Police Department, one of the honorees at Saturday’s, May 21, Heart of the Community gala presented by the Boulder City Hospital Foundation, were, from left, Sgt. Craig Tomao, Sgt. John Glenn, Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt, Chief Tim Shea, dispatcher Erin Thomas, hospital board Vice President and emcee Sue Manteris, Lt. Vince Albowicz and code enforcement officer Pat Richardson.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Cyndy Anderson is president of Boulder City Hospita ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Cyndy Anderson is president of Boulder City Hospital Foundation’s board of directors. She was on hand at the organization’s Heart of the Community gala on Saturday, May 21, to honor first responders while raising funds.

Local first responders from the fire and police departments, hospital and emergency medical service providers were honored Saturday during Boulder City Hospital Foundation’s annual Heart of the Community Gala.

The recognition came after foundation board members sheepishly admitted that it shouldn’t have taken a pandemic to recognize the contributions they make to the community.

“Shame on us that it took a pandemic to honor these five organizations for all they do,” said Cyndy Anderson, president of the foundation’s board of trustees.

During the gala, Boulder City Fire Department, Boulder City Police Department, Community Ambulance, Guardian Elite Medical Services and Boulder City Hospital were recognized for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We appreciate you all, we see you and we thank you,” said Tom Maher, CEO of Boulder City Hospital, who said working through the pandemic to ensure staff and patients’ safety had been “kind of a nightmare.”

During the festivities, recently retired Dr. Douglas Thompson, who served as director of emergency medicine and chief of staff, was named the Medical Professional of the Year.

In addition to honoring the first responders, the gala served as a major fundraiser for the hospital. It featured a silent auction, live auction and cash call to help upgrade the long-term care facility.

Salome Jarvis, activities director of the long-term care facility, said they expect to spend about $200,000 during the next four years to update the residents’ rooms with items ranging from bedding to furniture.

The live auction, which featured 12 items that ranged from a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus to a fighter jet experience, raised $39,500. The cash call raised $51,000 in direct donations. The amount raised from the silent auction was unavailable.

Bret Runion, president of the hospital’s board of trustees, announced that because of the care received at the facility, the family of a retired cardiologist who died of COVID-19 in December was going to donate a minimum of $150,000.

“I am deeply touched by the generosity tonight and accept on behalf of the staff of Boulder City Hospital,” Maher said.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The student leadership of Boulder City High School's ...
Class of 2022 leaders share memories, goals
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

From serving others to becoming a rocket scientist, the goals of Boulder City High School’s class of 2022 graduates are as vast and diverse as the students themselves.

Dave Maxwell
Man’s delusions lead to rampage with an ax
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

The little, quiet, small town of Austin we know today was once a bustling midstate contemporary of Virginia City. About 165 miles east of Virginia City, it spawned many more mineral strikes than in the Comstock area.

(Norma Vally) The Nevada State Contractors Board can help homeowners ensure they are hiring lic ...
Homeowners warned of increasing contractor, service scams
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The Nevada State Contractors Board is warning homeowners, especially the more vulnerable, like senior citizens and non-English speaking residents, to be on the lookout for unsolicited “too good too be true” offers from door-to-door salesmen or inexpensive home services from sites like Craigslist.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of Beta Sigma Phi sorority recognized Cokie ...
Sorority recognizes women’s achievements
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Members from three chapters of Beta Sigma Phi sorority in Boulder City gathered Monday, April 25, night to celebrate Founder’s Day. The celebration also included honoring Cokie Booth as the Community Lady of the Year, Julie Boyster as the Sorority Lady of the Year and Krishun Stanton, who was recognized for 25 years of membership through the silver circle ritual.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The 2022 Spring Jamboree will take place from 8:45 ...
Spring celebrated at annual Jamboree
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s annual Spring Jamboree is back next weekend, bringing with it many activities for residents and visitors.

(Bob Morris) The internal rot of dead wood can be seen on thie African sumac.
Pepper trees drop leaves year-round
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have a California pepper tree near my pool that’s constantly dropping leaves into it. I am wondering if I can lower its height so it will drop fewer leaves and stems. Anything else I should think about?

Veterans museum would be good addition to city
By Chuck N. Baker Boulder City Review

Several weeks ago a headline in this newspaper read, “City seeks help for ways to spend funds.” For some folks, this would be a humorous headline. After all, a government agency seeking advice on how to spend taxpayer money? The funds have been allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act and their actual purpose is to help the city recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city seeks to gain input from residents and has even placed a small item in its utility mailer seeking spending ideas.