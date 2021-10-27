77°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Honor Flight veterans touched by tribute

By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter
October 27, 2021 - 4:07 pm
 

When the nouns “honor” and “flight” are used together, they can only mean one thing: America’s military veterans are being flown on a no-cost (to them) sojourn to Washington, D.C., to view the monuments that commemorate the military history of the United States.

Honor Flight Southern Nevada is headed by Nevadan Belinda Morse, who formed the southern branch of the nonprofit. Her father was in the Air Force in Vietnam and her husband is also an Air Force veteran.

“I always volunteered with organizations wherever we lived,” she said.

This year the group included two 82-year-old widows, Jean Mohler and Joan Keltner, who happen to be identical twins. Veterans of the Cold War, they joined the Marines and were stationed at the Marine base in El Toro, California.

There was one World War II veteran among the group, Leslie Camp, 95, who was in the Army Air Corps working as an engineer keeping U.S. warplanes operating.

“I worked on parts, wheels, anything that needed servicing,” he said. Regarding his Honor Flight visit, he said, “I’ve enjoyed the association with other veterans.”

Mort Friedlander is an Air Force veteran of Vietnam, who is currently director of the Las Vegas-based nonprofit Kline Veterans Fund. “This Honor Flight was as eventful as it could have been,” he said. “I enjoyed it immensely.”

The group of senior citizens, along with their volunteer guardians, visited memorials for World War II, the Marine Corps, Korean War, Vietnam Wall, Arlington National Cemetery and the Air Force museum. (The planned Navy museum and National Archives visits were canceled due to rain.)

Participants who were asked all agreed that the highlight of the visit was an elaborate ceremony held in the rain at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington. Beginning with a female guard carrying a rifle and meticulously walking a mat while following a prescribed number of steps timed to the second, she continued until there was a symbolic changing of the guard, a memorable sight to see in itself. (The guard changes every hour during winter months.)

After the guard changing, dark clouds appeared and rain began to fall. Irrespective of the downpour, four Nevada veterans from the Honor Flight braved the rain and presented a wreath to a guard, who placed it on a stand in front of the tomb. The fact that it was raining did not deter from the proceedings. In fact, it added to the solemnity of the event and the overall ceremony brought tears to many who viewed the transfer of the wreath. The proud veterans were Army veteran Jackson Thompson, Camp, Mohler and Keltner.

Morse made it clear that eligible veterans for the flights do not have to have been in combat. It doesn’t matter if veterans worked stateside, never carried a weapon, only toiled in the supply room or in the motor pool or as a clerk or cook, or took part in other noncombatant roles.

“They are all veterans and they served the nation,” she pointed out.

For more information, to apply to take part in future Honor Flights, volunteer as a guardian or donate, call 702-749-5912 or go to honorflightsouthernnevada.org.

Chuck N. Baker is an award-winning journalist and a Vietnam War Purple Heart veteran. He can be heard at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday on KKVV-AM hosting “That’s America to Me” and occasionally on KUNV-FM hosting “America’s Veterans, Today and Tomorrow.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Sue Jaszkowski, her husband Lee and their skeleton fr ...
Seen on Scene: At Trunk or Treat
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Emersyn Orth, 6, of Las Vegas selects her pumpkin a ...
Pumpkin Roundup
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

(Bob Morris) A lopper, used for pruning large branches, is properly hung in a tree to prevent b ...
Pruning, fertilizing, planting can be done in fall
By Bob Morris Gardening

A quiz I wrote a few weeks ago was so popular that I thought I would quiz you with more questions, but this time centered around what to do in the fall.

The Rev. Kimber Govett is the new pastor of Boulder City United Methodist Church. She moved to ...
Pastor welcomed call to serve others
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City United Methodist Church’s new pastor is focused on ministry in everything from her personal life to the pulpit.

(Bob Morris) Heat radiating from a cement block wall can damage plants such as honeysuckle. The ...
Heat off wall can damage honeysuckle
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. Any ideas what is happening to my honeysuckle growing against my cement block wall? Looks like the water was turned off. The same thing happened last year. I cut it back and it grew nicely until now.

Dave Maxwell
Farmer’s reputation defied his pleasant features
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

He didn’t stand 6 foot 6 inches, didn’t weigh 245, wasn’t a miner, but his name was John. And he is but one of a number of colorful characters to be found when searching Nevada’s Yesteryear.

(Susan Marie Frontczak) Susan Marie Frontczak will portray columnist and author Erma Bombeck fo ...
Chautauqua brings ‘Humorists’ to stage
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Be prepared to laugh out loud when Boulder City Chautauqua returns with a tribute to “Great American Humorists.”

(Norma Vally) Turning off the faucet when you are not using it can save hundreds of gallons of ...
Shortage at Lake Mead demands water saving obligation
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Water is life — a well-known phrase most Americans take for granted. But for us folks living in the desert, we’re more sensitive to what life (or lack thereof) could look like without water. Visual cues like cracks in the desert floor, scorched grass and shrubbery and, most of all, the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead are all constant reminders of drought.