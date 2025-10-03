Homecoming: Small town tradition

There’s something special about Homecoming in Boulder City.

While larger cities often lose touch with tradition, our town continues to celebrate in a way that feels timeless—neighbors lining the streets, families gathering downtown, and generations of Eagles coming together to cheer. Homecoming here is not just a school event; it’s a community tradition that connects past, present, and future.

I think part of the magic for me is that I understand it so well. I, too, came from a small town, and once upon a time Homecoming ruled my fall season. I still remember the excitement of spirit days, the anticipation of the parade, and the thrill of cheering under the Friday night lights.

For us, it was also about making sure you had a special football-inspired mum—a flower decorated with ribbons and school colors—to wear proudly to the game. Those little traditions made the week unforgettable, and I love seeing Boulder City hold on to that same sense of pride and community.

This year’s homecoming festivities will highlight what makes our town so unique. The parade will once again wind its way through the heart of Boulder City, featuring floats from each class, our sports teams and the other schools in town, along with our marching band, cheerleaders, and of course, Homecoming royalty. One of the best parts is how our students come together to build those floats. Today, most of the work happens in the auto bay at the high school, but in years past, it wasn’t unusual to see classmates gathered in a driveway, hammering, painting, and laughing late into the night. That tradition of teamwork and creativity lives on, just in a new setting.

Following the parade, students will enjoy a tailgate party designed just for them—a time to come together, celebrate with friends, and build memories before the big game under the Friday night lights. And the excitement doesn’t end there: on Saturday night, the Homecoming Dance will give students one more chance to celebrate, dressed up and surrounded by their friends.

For alumni, it’s a chance to relive their own high school days. For students, it’s an opportunity to create lasting memories. And for the community, it’s a reminder of why small-town homecomings are so cherished—they bring us together in a way that’s simple, authentic, and enduring. I invite you—the community—to wave at us, and me, as we go by in the parade, dressed in our spirit gear.

Homecoming in Boulder City is exactly what it should be: a celebration of tradition, pride, and community.