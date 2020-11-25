54°F
High school homecoming goes virtual

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
November 25, 2020 - 3:47 pm
 
Updated November 25, 2020 - 3:48 pm
Boulder City High School Senior Seth Woodbury is the 2020 Homecoming King for Boulder City High School.
Boulder City High School Senior Abbi Matthews is crowned the 2020 Homecoming queen for Boulder City High School during a virtual pep rally on Friday, Nov. 20.
Boulder City High School Student Body President senior Seth Woodbury, left, and Student Body Vice President Blake Schaper host the 2020 Homecoming virtual pep rally on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

In the midst of a pandemic, social distancing and distance learning, Boulder City High School found a way to celebrate Homecoming 2020 and crown the court by way of a virtual pep rally.

The pep rally was streamed on YouTube, Facebook Live and other social media sites on Friday, Nov. 20, according to BCHS Principal Amy Wagner. The event featured members of the court and the king and queen participating in games at home.

“We always do games or dances for homecoming,” said Wagner. “This time we just did it virtually.”

The virtual pep rally also included a video of someone dressed in a shark costume running around the empty school. Students guessed who it was, and the winner received a gift card. Additionally, the new teachers participated in the pep rally by each of them singing a portion of the high school fight song.

Wagner said the event went so well she plans to have more virtual pep rallies while the school is doing distance learning.

For video of the 2020 Homecoming pep rally, go to: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fyqrjDyDj3k.

Boulder City High School 2020 Homecoming Court

Freshman Prince: Sterling Morris

Freshman Princess: Ethnie Calvert

Sophomore Prince: Roland Cole

Sophomore Princess: Yazmine Koster

Junior Prince: Zachary Martin

Junior Princess: Ashlyn Hess

Senior Princesses: Emmaleigh Compton, Christina Dunagan, Rachel Krumm

Homecoming Queen: Abbi Matthews

Senior Princes: Matthew Felsenfeld, Deavin Lopez, Spencer Torgesen

Homecoming King: Seth Woodbury

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

