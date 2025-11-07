69°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Community

Halloween Fun

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Martha King Elementary Principal Jason Schrock nearly had his gog ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Martha King Elementary Principal Jason Schrock nearly had his goggles and hat fall off while blocking a water balloon, while Mitchell Elementary Principal Tracy Echeverria appears to be mocking his attempt. The two schools again teamed up for the annual Spooktacular Oct. 30, which again drew a large crowd, nearly 1,400.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students from Mitchell Elementary perfom a dance to Michael Jacks ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students from Mitchell Elementary perfom a dance to Michael Jackson's "Thriller."
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students and parents were encouraged to dress up for the annual S ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students and parents were encouraged to dress up for the annual Spooktacular.
More Stories
bcr default image
Finding purpose for post-season pumpkins
Courtesy photo One of the two Boulder Dam Hotel rooms that will be part of this year's AAU ...
AAUW Home Tour scheduled for Nov. 15
Photo courtesy Jeanne Moody Carl Garcia, Landon Bexley and William Schrock work on a Starbase p ...
King students experience Starbase
Aloha From Boulder City
November 6, 2025 - 5:01 pm
 

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Martha King Elementary Principal Jason Schrock nearly had his goggles and hat fall off while blocking a water balloon, while Mitchell Elementary Principal Tracy Echeverria appears to be mocking his attempt. The two schools again teamed up for the annual Spooktacular Oct. 30, which again drew a large crowd, nearly 1,400.

Students from Mitchell Elementary perfom a dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Students and parents were encouraged to dress up for the annual Spooktacular.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Courtesy photo One of the two Boulder Dam Hotel rooms that will be part of this year's AAU ...
AAUW Home Tour scheduled for Nov. 15
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The local chapter of the American Association of University Women, better known as AAUW, have become experts in showing off homes in the greater Boulder City area.

Photo courtesy Jeanne Moody Carl Garcia, Landon Bexley and William Schrock work on a Starbase p ...
King students experience Starbase
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

With call signs like Potato, Via, Mr. Sponge and Deli, fifth-graders at Martha King Elementary got a taste of military life with a strong emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Art/Design, and Mathematics curriculum, better known as STEAM.

Aloha From Boulder City

This past Friday, Boulder City Company Store teamed with the Las Vegas-based Manea Events to bring an authentic luau to town. The event featured music, food and entertainment from the islands. The highlight was the fire-dance performance to end the evening.

bcr default image
Holidays or holidazed: The season has begun
By Boulder City Hospital

Let’s go from Halloween and pumpkin-spiced everything to a four-week stint of non-stop holidaymaking with a late Thanksgiving this year on Nov. 27, Hanukkah from the evening of Dec. 14-22 and Christmas on Dec. 25, and then we’ll ring in 2026! Whoa! Let’s catch a breath!

bcr default image
Community support key at Mitchell
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

As I am preparing to write this week’s column, I am reviewing our school calendar and thinking about our community support. I am so grateful for our traditions and community.

Retrosonic will be performing during the upcoming block party, set for Oct. 25.
Popular block party moving location
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s no secret that Boulder City residents enjoy their community events, especially in fall. One more to mark on the calendar is the annual street dance/block party that in recent years has been hosted by The Dillinger owner Grant Turner. It’s set for Saturday, Oct. 25 beginning at 2 p.m. and ending around 11:30 p.m.

bcr default image
King Elementary launches into learning at STARBASE
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

Fifth-graders from Martha P. King Elementary School recently took part in an unforgettable learning experience at STARBASE Henderson, a hands-on STEM program hosted at a Department of Defense lab.

The BCR's first-ever Christmas magazine will come out Nov. 27.
BCR offers first-ever holiday magazine
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

With fall comes cooler temperatures and a crispness in the air as the holidays quickly approach.

bcr default image
Rating reflects teachers’ commitment and determination of students
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

There’s no better way to begin this school year than by celebrating a truly incredible accomplishment of Garrett Junior High School officially earning a 5-Star school rating. This distinction represents the highest level of achievement under Nevada’s School Performance Framework and recognizes not only strong academic performance, but also growth, teamwork, and a positive school culture.