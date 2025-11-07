Halloween Fun

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students and parents were encouraged to dress up for the annual Spooktacular.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Martha King Elementary Principal Jason Schrock nearly had his goggles and hat fall off while blocking a water balloon, while Mitchell Elementary Principal Tracy Echeverria appears to be mocking his attempt. The two schools again teamed up for the annual Spooktacular Oct. 30, which again drew a large crowd, nearly 1,400.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Students from Mitchell Elementary perfom a dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

