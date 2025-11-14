Garrett wraps up a busy fall season

It has been a busy beginning to fall at Garrett Junior High School.

In October, Garrett joined the community celebration at the BCHS annual homecoming parade. Our student council and National Junior Honor Society, along with the Bobcat cheer team, built floats and enjoyed the fun and energy of the community. The band and choir joined the Boulder City High School musicians at a football game, to perform the national anthem and be part of the pep band, while cheering on the team from the stands. Seeing our Bobcats perform with high school musicians was a proud moment that highlighted the unity and community spirit across our Boulder City schools.

STUCO led a week-long focus on Peace Week, complete with themed spirit days promoting kindness, inclusion, and anti-bullying messages. Later in the month, the student council hosted an incredible Red Ribbon Week, filled with interactive lessons and heartfelt conversations about the dangers of drugs and the importance of making healthy choices for our futures. The month wrapped up with our epic Halloween party, where students came together to enjoy food, games, music, and a costume contest.

Next week, Garrett’s student council will represent the school at the Mid-Level Leadership Conference, where middle school leaders from across the district gather for a day of workshops, guest speakers, and sharing of ideas. Our student leaders will come back inspired and ready to strengthen the culture of leadership and service at Garrett.

Our fall sports season ended with the first annual Bobcat Bowl: Faculty vs. Footballers, a school-wide flag football game that had everyone cheering from the stands for their favorite team. With a “blind referee,” a spirited announcer, and a few playful rule interpretations, the event was full of laughter and fun. Although it wasn’t about the score, we all felt the Bobcat pride. As far as who won, it depends on who you ask.

In the classroom, teachers and students are deep into the curriculum and preparing for upcoming Winter MAP Assessments to track academic growth and progress since the start of the year. During our recent staff development day, teachers planned the rollout of The 7 Habits, starting with Being Proactive and Beginning with the End in Mind, so students will use these habits to revisit their SMART goals and reflect on their progress.

On November 12, Garrett will be recognized at the Superintendent’s Honor Roll to celebrate our 5 Star achievement. We will also be recognized for the incredible growth that we made, gaining two stars in one year. I am so incredibly proud of our staff and students, and the remarkable work that has taken place as we continue working and learning together.

As a Governor’s Designated Nevada STEM School, we will finish the semester by hosting a school-wide STEAM Day, where every student will participate in creative exploration, and collaborative learning experiences that spark imagination and innovation.

As I say every morning at Garrett JHS, It’s a Great Day to Be a Bobcat!