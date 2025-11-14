73°F
Garrett wraps up a busy fall season

By Melanie Teemant Garrett Junior High School
November 13, 2025 - 5:01 pm
 

It has been a busy beginning to fall at Garrett Junior High School.

In October, Garrett joined the community celebration at the BCHS annual homecoming parade. Our student council and National Junior Honor Society, along with the Bobcat cheer team, built floats and enjoyed the fun and energy of the community. The band and choir joined the Boulder City High School musicians at a football game, to perform the national anthem and be part of the pep band, while cheering on the team from the stands. Seeing our Bobcats perform with high school musicians was a proud moment that highlighted the unity and community spirit across our Boulder City schools.

STUCO led a week-long focus on Peace Week, complete with themed spirit days promoting kindness, inclusion, and anti-bullying messages. Later in the month, the student council hosted an incredible Red Ribbon Week, filled with interactive lessons and heartfelt conversations about the dangers of drugs and the importance of making healthy choices for our futures. The month wrapped up with our epic Halloween party, where students came together to enjoy food, games, music, and a costume contest.

Next week, Garrett’s student council will represent the school at the Mid-Level Leadership Conference, where middle school leaders from across the district gather for a day of workshops, guest speakers, and sharing of ideas. Our student leaders will come back inspired and ready to strengthen the culture of leadership and service at Garrett.

Our fall sports season ended with the first annual Bobcat Bowl: Faculty vs. Footballers, a school-wide flag football game that had everyone cheering from the stands for their favorite team. With a “blind referee,” a spirited announcer, and a few playful rule interpretations, the event was full of laughter and fun. Although it wasn’t about the score, we all felt the Bobcat pride. As far as who won, it depends on who you ask.

In the classroom, teachers and students are deep into the curriculum and preparing for upcoming Winter MAP Assessments to track academic growth and progress since the start of the year. During our recent staff development day, teachers planned the rollout of The 7 Habits, starting with Being Proactive and Beginning with the End in Mind, so students will use these habits to revisit their SMART goals and reflect on their progress.

On November 12, Garrett will be recognized at the Superintendent’s Honor Roll to celebrate our 5 Star achievement. We will also be recognized for the incredible growth that we made, gaining two stars in one year. I am so incredibly proud of our staff and students, and the remarkable work that has taken place as we continue working and learning together.

As a Governor’s Designated Nevada STEM School, we will finish the semester by hosting a school-wide STEAM Day, where every student will participate in creative exploration, and collaborative learning experiences that spark imagination and innovation.

As I say every morning at Garrett JHS, It’s a Great Day to Be a Bobcat!

bcr default image
Don’t fall for scams
By BCPD Chief Tim Shea

Phone and text scams cost people across the country millions of dollars a year. Phone fraudsters use the threat of arrest warrants, the promise of romance and even disasters to con unsuspecting people aout of hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars. These thieves often target senior citizens, because the scam artists know that most seniors will be polite and trusting. Many of these crimes are perpetrated outside the jurisdiction where the crime occurred, making them tough to investigate.

Courtesy photo One of the two Boulder Dam Hotel rooms that will be part of this year's AAU ...
AAUW Home Tour scheduled for Nov. 15
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The local chapter of the American Association of University Women, better known as AAUW, have become experts in showing off homes in the greater Boulder City area.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Martha King Elementary Principal Jason Schrock nearly had his gog ...
Halloween Fun

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Photo courtesy Jeanne Moody Carl Garcia, Landon Bexley and William Schrock work on a Starbase p ...
King students experience Starbase
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

With call signs like Potato, Via, Mr. Sponge and Deli, fifth-graders at Martha King Elementary got a taste of military life with a strong emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Art/Design, and Mathematics curriculum, better known as STEAM.

Aloha From Boulder City

This past Friday, Boulder City Company Store teamed with the Las Vegas-based Manea Events to bring an authentic luau to town. The event featured music, food and entertainment from the islands. The highlight was the fire-dance performance to end the evening.

bcr default image
Holidays or holidazed: The season has begun
By Boulder City Hospital

Let’s go from Halloween and pumpkin-spiced everything to a four-week stint of non-stop holidaymaking with a late Thanksgiving this year on Nov. 27, Hanukkah from the evening of Dec. 14-22 and Christmas on Dec. 25, and then we’ll ring in 2026! Whoa! Let’s catch a breath!

bcr default image
Community support key at Mitchell
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

As I am preparing to write this week’s column, I am reviewing our school calendar and thinking about our community support. I am so grateful for our traditions and community.

Retrosonic will be performing during the upcoming block party, set for Oct. 25.
Popular block party moving location
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s no secret that Boulder City residents enjoy their community events, especially in fall. One more to mark on the calendar is the annual street dance/block party that in recent years has been hosted by The Dillinger owner Grant Turner. It’s set for Saturday, Oct. 25 beginning at 2 p.m. and ending around 11:30 p.m.

bcr default image
King Elementary launches into learning at STARBASE
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

Fifth-graders from Martha P. King Elementary School recently took part in an unforgettable learning experience at STARBASE Henderson, a hands-on STEM program hosted at a Department of Defense lab.