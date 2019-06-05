Game to Help Children

Laura Leach, center, congratulates Roberto Andrade, left, and Tim Lynch, who won the 2019 Dan Leach Memorial Invitational Horseshoe Tournament played Memorial Day weekend in Boulder City. The 2019 event raised $1,600 for the Dan Leach Memorial Fund, a nonprofit organization that helps pay for children to participate in sports, dance, extracurricular classes and other activities. It continues the efforts of the late Dan Leach, a Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer who was dedicated to helping children before he was killed in an accident in 2009.