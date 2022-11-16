Food drive to aid seniors

The Senior Center of Boulder City is accepting donations during the month of November for its first canned food drive.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Meals on Wheels Coordinator Regina Garcia and Volunteer Coordinator Luis Trejo are seeking donations for the Senior Center of Boulder City's first canned food drive.

“Other organizations like The Homestead at Boulder City did a canned drive for us in the past,” Meals on Wheels Coordinator Regina Garcia said, “but this is the first time we are doing it ourselves.”

The senior center is looking for more than nonperishable food items.

“At the moment we are asking for canned goods, but I’m also asking for toilet paper, socks and toiletries,” said Volunteer Coordinator Luis Trejo. “With that I am going to make packages for the couple of homeless people that come in here.”

The food pantry inside the senior center is available for use year-round.

“We’ve had the food pantry for a few years,” Garcia said.

All Boulder City residents older than 60 are welcome to utilize the food pantry once per week.

“We want to reach out and be more involved in the community,” Trejo said.

“I love the camaraderie I see here at the senior center,” he added. “People help each other out.”

