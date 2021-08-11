85°F
Community

Floats For Funds

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
August 11, 2021 - 3:36 pm
 
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Boulder City A&W Restaurant employee Martin Rodriguez shows off one of the root beer floats he made Friday to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day. The eatery marks the day by offering free floats and accepting donations for the Disabled American Veterans.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Linda Nardozzi of Henderson visited A&W Restaurant on Friday to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day. The Boulder City eatery offers free floats and accepts donations for the Disabled American Veterans that day.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Las Vegas residents Linda Thomas, left, and Rica Tamura stop to take a picture at the A&W Restaurant in Boulder City on Friday as they celebrate National Root Beer Float Day.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

