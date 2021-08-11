Floats For Funds

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City A&W Restaurant employee Martin Rodriguez shows off one of the root beer floats he made Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day. The eatery marks the day by offering free floats and accepting donations for the Disabled American Veterans.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Linda Nardozzi of Henderson visited A&W Restaurant on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day. The Boulder City eatery offers free floats and accepts donations for the Disabled American Veterans that day.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Las Vegas residents Linda Thomas, left, and Rica Tamura stop to take a picture at the A&W Restaurant in Boulder City on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, as they celebrate National Root Beer Float Day.

