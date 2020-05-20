65°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Film fest poster contest entries sought

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
May 20, 2020 - 4:02 pm
 

The poster contest for the Dam Short Film Festival returns for its second incarnation and area artists are being asked to submit entries.

The winning design will be used for all promotional material including tickets, passes, T-shirts and web and print advertising.

Entries must fit a 12-by-18-inch vertical format, be family-friendly and include Boulder City, Hoover Dam and/or the Southern Nevada landscape.

Additionally, each design must include the text: 17th annual, Dam Short Film Festival, February 11-15, 2021, Boulder Theatre, Boulder City, NV, and damshortfilm.org.

Entries will be accepted through June 1. A digital copy of the design should be sent to admin@damshortfilm.org, with poster entry in the subject line.

The copy can be submitted as a flattened png or jpg file; however, the winner will be asked to submit an original psd file with separate layers for text and background. The original must be 12-by-18 inches at 300 dpi.

Winner of the contest will receive $500, two VIP passes and festival swag. The second-place winner will receive two VIP passes and festival swag. The third-place winner will receive one VIP pass.

All entrants will receive two tickets for any program during the festival.

Winners will be asked to sign a release allowing the Dam Short Film Society to use the design in perpetuity, though submitters will retain the copyright to their works.

All submitted designs will be featured in an art show.

A look at previous years’ posters is available at http://www.damshortfilm.org/posters.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hope Blatchford) Hope Blatchford said she feels fortunate to have attended Boulder City High S ...
Blatchford: A high-flying Eagle
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hope Blatchford considers herself a typical high school student.

Valedictorian America Grafton
Future bright for class’s top scholars
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The valedictorians and salutatorian of Boulder City High School’s Class of 2020 are excited about the future and thankful for their time in town despite their senior year not going as planned or expected.

On what would have been the night of their graduation, the class of 2020 will celebrate with a ...
Seniors to celebrate with parade
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

On what would have been the night of their graduation, members of Boulder City High School’s class of 2020 will parade through town to celebrate their accomplishments.

(Patti Diamond) Grilling corn carmelizes the sugars and makes it taste sweeter. Then you can gi ...
Super sides add zest to summer barbecues
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Memorial Day weekend fills me with gratitude as we honor our veterans who made possible the freedom we so often take for granted. It’s a weekend of recognition and thanks.

Gunfights, such as this re-enactment in Chloride, Arizona, were routine in Pioche in the early ...
Gunslingers lived — and died — fast in Pioche
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Oftentimes on TV Westerns, and the better Western movies, there is a big gunfight between the good guy and the bad guy. I saw it happen a lot on the popular TV show “Gunsmoke.” Even the opening scene for many years showed one: Matt Dillon in a quick-draw contest with someone. But it was really just the same gunfight shown over and over in the opening credits.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Bree Egan, a Tiny Tots teacher, talks with a member o ...
Seen on Scene: At the Tiny Tots Graduation Parade
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Parks and Recreation employees Jen Spinkelink, left, and Linda Estes cheer on the class of 2020 during the Tiny Tots graduation parade on Colorado Street on Thursday, May 7.

(Norma Vally) Favorable weather conditions have caused a weeds to proliferate in neighborhoods. ...
Neighborhood weeds create ‘plant-demic’
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Our stay-at-home order has inspired people to find ways to keep active while maintaining social distancing. As a result, folks are “taking it to the streets” and walking, myself included.

(Patti Diamond) Cheese enchiladas are easy to prepare and make an ideal meatless alternative fo ...
Stretch your meat with small cheats
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

In anticipation of rising meat prices, purchase limits and supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19, here are some tricks, tips and techniques to serve less meat (and chances are your family won’t even notice).