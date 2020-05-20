Film fest poster contest entries sought

The poster contest for the Dam Short Film Festival returns for its second incarnation and area artists are being asked to submit entries.

Eric Vozzola of Las Vegas created the winning poster for the 2020 Dam Short Film Festival. Entries for the 2021 festival will be accepted through June 1.

The poster contest for the Dam Short Film Festival returns for its second incarnation and area artists are being asked to submit entries.

The winning design will be used for all promotional material including tickets, passes, T-shirts and web and print advertising.

Entries must fit a 12-by-18-inch vertical format, be family-friendly and include Boulder City, Hoover Dam and/or the Southern Nevada landscape.

Additionally, each design must include the text: 17th annual, Dam Short Film Festival, February 11-15, 2021, Boulder Theatre, Boulder City, NV, and damshortfilm.org.

Entries will be accepted through June 1. A digital copy of the design should be sent to admin@damshortfilm.org, with poster entry in the subject line.

The copy can be submitted as a flattened png or jpg file; however, the winner will be asked to submit an original psd file with separate layers for text and background. The original must be 12-by-18 inches at 300 dpi.

Winner of the contest will receive $500, two VIP passes and festival swag. The second-place winner will receive two VIP passes and festival swag. The third-place winner will receive one VIP pass.

All entrants will receive two tickets for any program during the festival.

Winners will be asked to sign a release allowing the Dam Short Film Society to use the design in perpetuity, though submitters will retain the copyright to their works.

All submitted designs will be featured in an art show.

A look at previous years’ posters is available at http://www.damshortfilm.org/posters.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.