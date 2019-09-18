Family creates Constitution display at library

Keeping with a 15-year tradition, the Mitchell-Stankovic family of Boulder City has created an educational display about the U.S. Constitution at Boulder City Library. The display was created in honor of Constitution Week, which is marked annually by Daughters of the American Revolution, Silver State Chapter.

(Susan Mitchell) James Rice and Andrew Rice, great-grandsons of Luanna and Carl Mitchell, stand in front of their family’s Constitution display at Boulder City Library. The display is presented each September to mark the birthday of the nation’s Constitution.

The display is featured in the rotunda of the library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The chapter aims to educate students that the nation celebrates the Constitution’s birthday annually on Sept. 17 and that the document contains the law for our country.

The late Luanna Mitchell, with the help of her husband, Carl, made it a family passion to educate young and old regarding citizenship and the Constitution, and the family tradition continues each year. Luanna Mitchell served as historian of the Silver State DAR chapter.

With the display, the family helps encourage area churches and schools to ring their bells at 1 p.m. Sept. 17 as part of Bells Across America, which recognizes those who gave their lives for liberty.

The family also presents a scholarship each year to a senior from Boulder City High School who writes a compelling essay about the Constitution.