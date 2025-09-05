Falls at home place seniors at significant risk

We may crack up watching slip and fall accidents on TikTok or “America’s Funniest Home Videos”, but in real life, especially for seniors, it’s no laughing matter.

Fall statistics are downright alarming. According to the National Safety Council, the No. 1 cause of death for older adults is falling. Let that sink in for a moment.

More than one out of four adults over 65 fall each year, with over 3 million ending up in the emergency department. Falls among adults over 65 are very costly. The National Center for Injury Prevention and Control (U.S.) reports over $50 billion spent annually on medical costs related to senior falls. The CDC has created STEADI—Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths, and Injuries. This initiative provides health care professionals with core elements on how to reduce fall risks.

While falls can occur anywhere, most falls for the elderly occur at home. Happily, there are several things we can do within our living spaces to help prevent them.

Let there be light. Low-light conditions not only reduce visibility of objects and potential hazards in our path, but can affect balance and depth perception. Remember that as we age, we typically require more light. For example, to read comfortably, 60-year-olds need about three times as much light as 20-year-olds. A comfortable light level in years past will likely not suffice to get us down through the garage safely. Increase bulb wattage around the house and add plug-in night lights. Battery-powered “get up in the night” LED motion sensors are ideal for areas where outlets may not be available, like down a staircase or at the bedside.

Install grab bars—especially in the bathroom. Accessing the toilet and bath/shower can be challenging. Make sure to install grab bars at points that are easily accessible—in other words, don’t place a grab bar only on the back wall of the tub where you’d have to lean in to reach it. With a drill and proper bit, installing grab bars is a basic DIY project. There are no-tool install grab bars for shower and tub, but these are NOT designed to support full body weight. Rather, they offer a point to help steady and balance. Note that they can only be installed on smooth non-porous surfaces as they use suction cups to attach to the wall.

Anti-slip bath mats are highly recommended. Choose one that drains quickly, is long enough to provide full tub length coverage, and is a contrasting color for easy visibility.

Flooring around the home that’s too slick poses slip risks, especially when it gets wet or is coated with powdery substances like dust. Materials such as polished concrete, marble, and smooth tile are hazardous. We want floor surfaces that create friction between our feet and the ground. Better choices for seniors are rubber, cork, vinyl flooring, and low-pile carpet. In addition to providing more traction, these floorings are shock-absorbent—so there’s less impact on joints, and more cushion in the event there is a fall.

There are several “anti-skid” products that can be applied to flooring to reduce slipperiness. SparkleTuff™ Anti-Slip Floor Coating, for example, is a transparent product that can be applied over multiple surfaces such as polished concrete floors, marble, glazed porcelain, vinyl, wood, etc. Plus, it meets or exceeds OSHA and ADA-compliant slip resistance. There are also products that can be added to any floor paint to produce a non-skid safety finish, like Skid Tex® ST30 Non-Skid Additive.

Clear the clutter and tripping hazards. Mats and area rugs are among the greatest tripping hazards in a home. Door mats should have beveled edges and be heavyweight so they won’t budge. Always keep objects off stairs and be sure to fix any loose or uneven steps. Cords and wires should be neatly tucked away so they can’t be tripped over. Shoes, books, mail, etc. should be put away.

Speaking of shoes, smooth-bottomed shoes and slippers should never be worn. A cautionary tale: my elderly aunt in Brooklyn fell not once, but twice from slippers that provided zero traction. First fall, she broke her hip. Fifteen years later, she broke her tibia. Recovery at 92 has been challenging, to say the least.