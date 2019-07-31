Expo to showcase ‘Artists in Action’

The chance to learn more about the creative process artists use will highlight Saturday’s Artists in Action expo.

(Boulder City Art Guild) Erynn Knowles, who painted this cactus in bloom, will be among the approximately 20 artists displaying and demonstrating their work at Boulder City Art Guild’s Artists in Action expo at the Elaine K. Smith Building on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

The chance to learn more about the creative process artists use will highlight Saturday’s Artists in Action expo.

Presented by the Boulder City Art Guild, the expo will feature artists working in a variety of mediums. It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

“We hope to inspire others to be artists or have a greater appreciation for what it takes to be an artist,” said guild member Erynn Knowles, who will be exhibiting her botanical artwork.

Knowles said one of the guild’s missions is to educate others about art, what it takes to create a finished piece and about the group itself.

In addition to painting, Knowles said she plans to set up a mini-easel with paper and pencil, along with a floral or succulent display, so those attending the expo can sketch the scene.

“I can give them a feel or idea of how to approach (their art),” she said.

Knowles specializes in oil paintings, primarily florals. She said she will put together a casual presentation of her work, which starts with taking macro photographs of botanicals that inspire her. Then, she sketches the piece on canvas and begins painting.

“Somewhere in there I decide on composition and colors,” she said.

Knowles is one of the guild’s newest members, having joined this year after moving to Las Vegas from Ventura, California. She said she joined the guild because of its “beautiful gallery” and “so many artists doing really great work.”

Guild member and spokeswoman Marion “Happy” Hoekenga said about 20 artists are expected to participate in the expo. They will be working in a variety of media including watercolor, acrylic, oil, ceramics and fiber arts.

Artists displaying their works are expected to have pieces available for purchase.

Admission to the expo is free.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.