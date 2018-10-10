Entries sought for cookie contest

The holiday season is approaching, and the Boulder City Review plans to sweeten your celebrations.

Thinkstock The Boulder City Review is seeking entries for its Christmas Cookie Contest, which will be held Nov. 1.

The holiday season is approaching, and the Boulder City Review plans to sweeten your celebrations.

The paper’s second annual Christmas Cookie Contest seeks out the best holiday treats in the area. The award-winning recipes will be shared in our Nov. 22 “Taste of the Holidays” special edition.

Last year’s winning recipe — Pania Carver’s eggnog cookies — tasted like the holidays, according to the judges.

“Christmas cookies and cookie exchanges are a holiday tradition for many people, and we’re glad we can help kick off the season in a sweet way,” said Hali Bernstein Saylor, editor of the Boulder City Review.

“I have been baking cookies for the holidays for years, and I know they are always enjoyed by my family and friends. Holding the contest, and trying the recipes at home, is just another way for us to play a part in holiday traditions for our friends in Boulder City,” she added.

Entering is easy. Simply bake a dozen cookies and bring them, along with a copy of the recipe, to the Boulder City Review office by noon Nov. 1. There is no entry fee.

Those entering are welcome to share stories about how the cookies make the holidays special for their families.

The first-place winner will receive a $50 gift card. Second- and third-place winners will be awarded a $30 and $20 gift card, respectively.

Winners will be notified by Nov. 5.

Each entry will be judged on its appearance, availability of ingredients, ease of preparation, taste and shelf life.

Bakers are welcome to enter as many times as they wish.

The contest is open to anyone except employees or relatives of Boulder City Review or Las Vegas Review-Journal Inc.

The Boulder City Review is at 508 Nevada Way, Suite 1.