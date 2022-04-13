Easter sunrise service Sunday

Area residents will gather to observe the rising of Jesus Christ from the crucifix by watching the sun rise during a service Easter morning.

(Kathy Whitman) Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council will present its annual Easter sunrise service at Hemenway Valley Park at 6 a.m. Sunday, April 17.

Area residents will gather to observe the rising of Jesus Christ from the crucifix by watching the sun rise during a service Easter morning.

After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, the Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council will present its Easter sunrise service at 6 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at Hemenway Valley Park, 401 Ville Drive.

Kathy Whitman, one of the organizers, said the council is very excited about being able to hold the service, the group’s 33rd annual Easter celebration.

It is free and open to all and will feature prayer, scripture readings and a meditation.

Following opening music on trumpet by Chuck Haraway, Kathy Whitman will present a welcome and opening prayer. Fran Haraway will present a meditation she wrote called “What Really Happened.” There will be several scripture readings done by Tom Burke, Brian Ewell, Dorothy Rants, Sharon Parkis and Wendell Whitman.

Mick Casey will provide the closing prayer.

Tom Burke, Linda Lintner and Linda Nations will serve as song leaders, with special music provided by Nancy Palmer and John Peterson.

The service will feature Devin Streator on keyboard, Burke on harmonica and Chuck Haraway on trumpet.

Mike Pacini of MVP Sound will provide sound equipment and flowers for the service are being donated by Val and Dave Olsen.

Kathy Whitman said the service traditionally attracts about 400 people but they are unsure if the COVID break will affect attendance.

Those attending should bring their own chairs and be dressed appropriately for the weather.

As in the past, coffee from Starbucks and donuts by Albertsons have been donated for those attending.

A freewill offering will be taken, benefiting Emergency Aid of Boulder City and Lend A Hand of Boulder City.

For more information, call 702-499-7642 or 702-293-3295.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.