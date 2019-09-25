84°F
Daylong fest highights würst

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
September 25, 2019 - 3:30 pm
 

Fun for the family and fun raising for the community highlight the 23rd annual Würst Festival presented by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary.

Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St., the event includes a car show, silent and live auctions, entertainment, kids zone and, of course, bratwurst.

“This is our big fundraiser for the year,” said Roger Hall, who handles publicity for the club.

Proceeds from the Würst Festival support the all-night graduation party for Boulder City High School seniors and other charitable projects.

The silent auction is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features a giant tent filled with gift baskets, gift certificates, jewelry, artwork and more.

Outside the tent will be a “treasures” area featuring gently used items that are in good condition but were not fit for the silent auction.

The live auction, one of the festival’s highlights, begins at 4 p.m. Hall said this year’s event will have about 60 items for sale such as golf carts (with special surprises included), golf and vacation packages, riding lawn mower and vehicles.

Hall said Rotarians will man the grills offering up bratwurst and hot dogs as well as operating a beer garden that also will have margaritas and soft drinks. There also will be a couple of food trucks.

Adding to the festivities will be a performance by The Sweethearts, a trio from California that performs songs from the 1940s through the 1960s. They will be on the gazebo stage from 1-2:30 p.m.

DJ Mike Pacini will provide the musical entertainment from 6-10 p.m. on the main stage.

The Boulder City Cruisin’ Association will hold the Würst Dam Car Show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in adjacent Wilbur Park. Several hundred cars of all makes and models will be on display and vying for trophies.

Spectators are welcome at no cost, but there is a $25 fee for participants if registered in advance. Registration at the event is $35. A special preregistration event and car show cruise-in will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at World Famous Coffee Cup, 512 Nevada Way.

More information about the car show is available at https://bouldercitycruisin.com or email info@bouldercitycruisin.com.

For more information about the festival, visit https://www.bcsr.org/wurst-festival.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

