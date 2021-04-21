84°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Dam museum’s collection moves online

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
April 21, 2021 - 3:53 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The materials in the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum's ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The materials in the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum's new online archives are searchable by keyword and album.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum has launched a ne ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum has launched a new online database of the materials in its archive. Currently, it contains approximately 900 photos.

The Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum is taking its archive collection to the next level of accessibility — online and searchable with the touch of a button.

“This is probably the most valuable curation we can make,” said Roger Shoaff, general manager of the Boulder Dam Hotel and board liaison for the Boulder City Museum and Historical Association.

Shoaff said the museum, which is in the hotel and funded by it, has started putting all of its 20,000 photographs, articles, artifacts and primary source materials in a searchable database on its website, http://www.bchdmuseum.org/.

He said this type of project is on the mind of every museum in the country because it provides a backup of the archives and increases access to the collection.

“It’s been on our mind for years. … This allows us to keep these items and share them. … There are fewer times we’re opening the boxes and fewer hands on the material,” he said. “It helps preserve it.”

There are three phases to building the database, and the museum is currently in phase one. Tiane Marie, manager of the museum and collections, said she hopes to begin phase two within the next two years.

“Museums are about more than their collections; they are also about the connections they make with their community,” she said. “They are about the exhibits, educational opportunities and research projects that spring from a well-curated, properly catalogued collection.”

Marie said the museum actually started this project in the fall of 2019 but was able to focus more on it when the pandemic started last year.

“This project has only just begun and the fascinating thing about going digital is any time we get new donations, which averages about three to 10 people a month with donations, we can just get them digitized faster. So it’s our never-ending project for our history to thrive on,” she said.

The museum is utilizing a new software system, Catalog It, to build this database. Shoaff said it’s a subscription-based service with cloud-type storage that allows for easier uploading and access.

Through it, each photograph has information attached to it, allowing it to be searched by keywords. They are also arranged in different topical albums.

“Eventually, our entire collection will be searchable that way,” said Shoaff.

Shoaff said for this first phase, they do not need to raise any money to complete it, but getting their volunteers back will help move it along.

“Hopefully, we can get them back soon,” he said. “We can’t right now because of the pandemic. Once we can get our volunteers back, we can get them on this and get more completed.”

The second and third phase will include getting all the manuscripts, documents, biographies and 3D objects into the database. Once those are in, people will be able to view them on the computer as if they were looking at them in person.

Shoaff said once they get to that point, the museum will need to raise money for more equipment.

To explore the museum’s database, go to http://www.bchdmuseum.org and click on the BCMHA Collections Hub button toward the bottom of the home page.

Those who are interested in volunteering to help with the project, call 702-294-1988 or email tianemariebcmha@gmail.com.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Patti Diamond) Having a well-stocked pantry can help you put dinner on the table in 30 minutes ...
Quick meal strategies essential for busy people
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

“Oops! I totally forgot about dinner!” It happens. Maybe you didn’t actually forget but your hectic, nonstop day happened. Suddenly it’s 6 p.m. and the family is looking to you because they’re starving. What’s for dinner?

Airman finds little to stop her from success
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Most employment opportunities in the military are now open to women as well as men. The Air Force has been a leader in that area.

Boulder City's community gardens on Railroad Avenue will be showcased during a tour of local ga ...
Tour to showcase local gardens
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A tour of local gardens will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Residential, commercial and community gardens will be showcased at the event, which will allow participants to tour the locations at their leisure.

(Patti Diamond) An easy and tasty way to break out of the burger rut when using ground beef is ...
Make diner classic easily at home
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Here’s a classic comfort food that makes everyone happy. It’s a staple on diner menus across the country: the patty melt. Picture a burger patty slathered with caramelized onions, oozing with Swiss cheese on buttered, grilled rye bread. And it doesn’t cost any more to make than a hamburger. Come to mama!

Boulder City Library The staff of the Boulder City Library, standing, from left, Gayle Carlson, ...
Book ‘em: Library welcomes visitors
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

It’s National Library Week and its theme, “Welcome to Your Library,” hits home for the local community as the Boulder City Library recently reopened its facility to visitors.

King Elementary School King Elementary School counselor Brian Bradshaw and Malley Jobin show of ...
King’s curriculum grows through garden program
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

King Elementary School is taking some of its lessons outside of the classroom thanks to a partnership with the Boulder City Community Gardens.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, is celebrating its 7 ...
Elks aim to better community
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

For 75 years, members of Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, have been working to better the community.

(Norma Vally) Regular maintenance is needed to keep your air conditioner in running order. When ...
Noisy air-conditioning unit shouldn’t be ignored
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Many of us may have fired up our air conditioners for the first time this year this week. That cooled air reassures us that we’ll make it through another triple-digit summer. What’s troubling is if our air conditioner suddenly makes strange noises.