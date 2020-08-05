89°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Creamy ice cream easy to make at home

By Patti Diamond Boulder City Review
August 5, 2020 - 3:23 pm
 

It’s fun to be a little decadent now and then, right? So, how does this sound? Cold, luscious, velvety, vanilla-infused ice cream. What? Vanilla not your favorite? Would you like indulgent chocolate ice cream? Perhaps sweet peach ice cream with raspberry swirl or creamy espresso with chocolate pieces that melt in your mouth? Intrigued?

Now, what if I told you this ice cream you’re craving is easily made at home, with very few ingredients, without an ice cream maker and this one recipe has seven delicious variations? Sound good? Then just sit your decadent little self down and read on.

When you combine sweetened condensed milk with whipped cream something magical happens. But, if you’re limiting your sugar and fat intake, you may wish to avert your eyes; this one’s not for you. Due to the calorie and fat content, I cannot in good conscience recommend this as an everyday treat. It’s a special occasion treat not meant to be consumed every day. But, boy! This makes any day a special occasion.

Next time you find a special occasion worthy of a special treat, please make this ice cream. FYI: Thursday is a special occasion. I’m starting with a base of vanilla ice cream to which you’ll incorporate additional ingredients as desired to create the variations below.

EASY ICE CREAM

Yield: 8 4-ounce servings

Time:5 minutes active plus 6 hours to freeze

What you’ll need:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

¼ teaspoon table salt

Here’s how:

In a blender, whip the cream to a soft peak stage then scrape the sides of the blender jar and continue to blend until stiff peaks form. Using a spatula, gradually fold in the sweetened condensed milk, adding the vanilla and salt, and gently combine. Give it one more whirl in the blender (it’ll be rather stiff at this point) scraping the sides as needed.

Pour the mixture into a loaf pan (8½-by-4½ inches) or an (8-by-8 inch) cake pan and freeze for six hours to overnight. To store, freeze, covered, up to one week. Voila!

If you don’t have a blender you can use a stand mixer or hand mixer. I find using a blender whips less air into the mixture resulting in creamier ice cream.

Using this as a beautiful blank canvas, the variations are limited only by your imagination. Some of the ingredients you’ll add when you’re blending the cream and sweetened condensed milk mixture. Others you’ll add when the ice cream is partially frozen, after 2-3 hours in the freezer, for even distribution.

Variations:

Milk chocolate: Decrease vanilla to 1 teaspoon and add 6 ounces melted milk chocolate chips with the cream mixture.

Espresso: When blending the base, add 2-3 tablespoons espresso powder, depending on how strong of a coffee flavor you want. When partially frozen, stir in ½ cup mini chocolate chips.

S’mores: To semifrozen ice cream, mix in 1 cup milk chocolate chips, 1 cup mini marshmallows and 1 cup graham cracker pieces.

Key lime pie: Omit the vanilla and add ½ cup limeade concentrate with the condensed milk. When semifrozen, stir in ½ cup broken graham cracker pieces.

Peanut butter cup: Add ½ cup creamy peanut butter to the cream mixture and add ½ cup roughly chopped peanut butter cup candies before freezing.

Peach Melba: Using one can of peaches, drain and reserve the juice for another purpose. Puree about 1 cup of the peaches to blend with the cream mixture. Chop the remaining peaches to add when semifrozen. When you add the chopped peaches, top the ice cream with ½ cup raspberry jam (or fresh raspberries) and use a knife to swirl the jam into the iced cream.

Banana split: Puree 2 ripe bananas with the sweetened condensed milk, set aside. Follow recipe as written above. Before freezing, stir in ¼ cup chopped maraschino cherries, ½ cup chopped strawberries and one 8-ounce can crushed pineapple, drained. Pour half the mixture into a 9-by-5 inch loaf pan. Drizzle the top with chocolate syrup. Use a knife to swirl. Repeat with the other half, swirling more chocolate on top. Freeze.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is a recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Deborah Wall Besides pronghorns, mule deer can be seen at Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge.
Remote wildlife refuge offers beauty, diversity
By Deborah Wall Boulder City Review

If you are a wildlife photographer, aspire to become one or simply enjoy a very remote place “where the wild things are,” consider investing some of this long summer in a visit to Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge in extreme northwest Nevada.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner, left, ...
Class of 2020 finally gets graduation ceremony
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s Class of 2020 was finally able to celebrate graduation even though the commencement ceremony was different than ones in the past.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Parkway Boulder Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area ...
Best dam places to cool off during the pandemic
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With Boulder City being in the middle of global pandemic and high summer temperatures, it can be difficult for residents to find a place to get out and cool down. To help them know what is open, the Boulder City Review has compiled a list of places to cool down, swim or just play in some refreshing water.

Patti Diamond The Honey Mustard Chicken salad is a summer family favorite, and the dressing dou ...
Simple savings on summer salads
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

It’s so stinkin’ hot! I barely want to eat, let alone heat up the house cooking something. So, we’ve been on a salad kick lately. One drawback to having salads is the cost can add up. Here are some tips to help you save some green while buying your greens.

Norma Vally Cleaning products help fight the spread of COVID-19.
Shining a (UV) light on sanitizing surfaces
By Norma Vally Boulder City Review

As COVID-19 persists in our lives, so too is the manner in which we’re combating it. Best practices for business cleaning and sanitizing during the pandemic are in place from CDC, FDA, EPA, and OSHA. Residentially, we should be upping our disinfecting game as well.

(Patti Diamond) Pork riblets or rib tips provide the same flavor as ribs but at less cost. Both ...
Satisfy rib cravings on budget
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Do you love ribs? Who doesn’t? (Sorry to all my vegetarians. Look away.) Although ribs are already quite inexpensive, did you know there are cuts of pork, similar to ribs, that are even cheaper? I’m talking about riblets and rib tips. Perhaps you’ve seen them in the meat department of your grocery store but weren’t sure what to do with them. If you like ribs, and being frugal and fabulous, these cuts of pork should be on your radar.

New laws protect funding for student veterans
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Much has been written in recent months about financial relief for individuals, families and businesses affected by the COVID-19 virus. Almost lost in the shuffle were college students attending classes under the GI Bill and who, among other things, had been receiving government subsidies toward housing. Recent legislation has corrected that oversight.

 
Siblings reunite for fun day
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Several siblings living in separate foster homes were recently able to reunite and spend time together at a nearby water park.