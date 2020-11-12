Cox sponsors free admission at museums

In celebration of World Kindness Day on Friday , Nov. 13 , Cox Communications is underwriting the cost of admission to three local museums throughout the month of November.

Local residents can visit three area museums, including the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City, at no cost as part of Free Admission Fridays being presented Fridays in November by Cox Communications.

Free Admission Fridays is offered at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City, Clark County Museum in Henderson and Las Vegas Natural History Museum on Fridays Nov. 13, 20 and 27.

“We’re sharing some kindness with our great cultural and educational museums that have felt the economic impact of COVID-19 from closures to guest limitations and cancellation of fundraising events,” said Michael F. Bolognini, vice president and Las Vegas market leader. “Our Free Admission Fridays are designed to give back while giving our community the opportunity to explore these local treasures on us.”

Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., tells the history of railroads in Southern Nevada and is home to the Nevada Southern Railway. Admission to the museum includes a ride on the train, which will depart at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Visit nevadasouthern.com or call 702-486-5933 for details.

The Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, features a modern exhibit hall with a timeline about Southern Nevada from prehistoric to modern times and a collection of restored historic buildings that depict daily life from different decades in Las Vegas, Boulder City and Henderson. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7955 for more information.

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is a nonprofit institution dedicated to inspiring a better understanding and appreciation of the world, the sciences and ourselves. Exhibits range from depictions of prehistoric life to modern times and include a 3,000-gallon tank with live sharks and stingrays, geology gallery and walk through the tomb of Tutankhamen. It is at 900 Las Vegas Blvd., North. Visit lvnhm.org or call 702-384-3466 for more information.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.