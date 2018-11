When members of Boulder City High School’s class of 1978 gathered for their 40th reunion they collected donations to help the community. Patty Sullivan, left, and Lori Merrell presented a check for $1,363 to Tom Tyler, president of Emergency Aid of Boulder City on Nov. 8. Additionally, the alumni donated $1,000 the school’s Eagles Closet and $1,363 to Christian Center Church’s food pantry.