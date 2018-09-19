Community Briefs, Sept. 20

Boulder City Animal Shelter Beghera is a 9-month-old Chihuahua mix who needs a forever home. Beghera is neutered and housebroken. Adoption applications are available at the Boulder City Animal Shelter. For more information, call the shelter at 702-293-9283.

Concert to feature performances by solo artists

Red Mountain Music Co. will present a concert of soloists at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

“Music of Your Life” will feature performances by Tammi Full, Francyl Gawryn, Lisa Gillespie, Rory Leavitt, Casey Moore, Holli Nikolov, Ashley Peel, Cheryl Sneed and Alyson Tobler.

Tickets are $10 for adults and can be purchased at the door. Students and children older than 5 will be admitted for free. Children younger than 5 will not be admitted.

Republican women to gather for luncheon meeting

Members of the Boulder City Republican Women will gather for a luncheon meeting today, Sept. 20, at Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Guest speakers will be Joan McCarthy, who will speak about Constitution booklets for students; Lynda Tache, political director for Marsy’s Law for Nevada; and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, who will speak about automatic voter registration.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the program will begin at 11:45.

For more information, call 702-393-1228.

Good News Club resumes weekly sessions

The Boulder City Good News Club for children, a ministry of Child Evangelism Fellowship, has resumed its weekly meetings, which are held from 2:50-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Mitchell Elementary School, 900 Avenue B.

In the meetings, open to kindergarten through seventh-grade students, children learn Bible stories, play games and have snacks.

Participants must have a signed registration form to attend.

The ministry was founded in 1937 and is featured in more than 155 countries.

For more information, call Bethany Baptist Church at 702-293-1912 or Marti Barth at 702-461-4323.

Banned books week activities planned at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has the following activities planned for the coming week:

■ Building club, 10 a.m. today, Sept. 20, in the board room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Little Books and Little Cooks, 1 p.m. today, Sept. 20, in the community room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers. Class size is limited; advance registration in the youth department required.

■ Snack and chat, 7 p.m. today, Sept. 20, in the board room.

■ Lego challenge, 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in the board room. For those 6 and older.

■ Adulting 101: A Spot ’o Tea, 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in the community room. Class size in limited. Register in advance at the information desk.

■ Banned crafts, 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, in the community room. Make a creation based on a banned book.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 25, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, in the board room. For those 13 and older

■ Banned book speed dating, 6 p.m . Tuesday, Sept. 25, in the community room. Get to know books that have been banned around the world.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old.

■ Banned books sign making, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, in the board room. Make a sign supporting your favorite banned book.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, in the community room.

Note: The library will be closed Friday, Sept. 21, for staff development.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead to observe Public Lands Day

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ National Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 22. Entrance fees will be waived, but fees for camping, lake use or use of concessions still apply.

■ Volunteer cleanup, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 22. As part of National Public Lands Day, rangers and volunteers will clean up an area of the park that was heavily visited this summer. Volunteers will receive a voucher to visit any federal public land free at a later date. For more information or to register, call Rhin Rowlands at 702-293-8711 or email LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

■ Ranger chat, “Public Lands: Treasures of Southern Nevada,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the variety of public lands that surround the area.

■ Ranger program: Full moon hike, 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28. Join rangers for a hike along the Historic Railroad Trail while learning about lunar tales and constellations. Space is limited, and reservations are required.

For additional information or to make reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Methodist church to hold sock hop

A sock hop is planned from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. It is sponsored by Boulder City United Methodist Church.

Entertainment will be provided by Willie Ray, a James Brown impersonator. Festivities also will include contests, door prizes and refreshments. Costumes from the 1950s are optional.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. They can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, in front of the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G, or from 9:45-11:15 a.m. Sundays at the Smith Building when the church meets.