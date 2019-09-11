Community Briefs, Sept. 12

(Boulder City Art Guild) “Sandi Woman in Red” was created by artist Michael Mahalak. His work is on display throughout September in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Community blood drive scheduled

A community blood drive will be held from 1-7 p.m. today, Sept. 12, in the gym at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 916 Fifth St.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit http://www.bloodhero.com and enter the code “bouldercity” or call Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.

Democrats to host Segerblom, host picnic

The Boulder City Democratic Club will welcome County Commissioner and Boulder City native Tick Segerblom as guest speaker at its monthly meeting scheduled for 6:30 tonight, Sept. 12, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Also, the club will hold its fall picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Frank Crowe Park, 537 Cherry St. at Nevada Way. The club will provide hot dogs, hamburgers and condiments, with the rest being potluck from those attending.

All are welcome at both events. For further information, contact the club at bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

Anew Women’s Network begins sixth year

Anew Women’s Network will begin its sixth year of meetings at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The support group for widows meets the second Saturday of each month and focuses on sharing information, providing mental, emotional and spiritual encouragement, and creating friendships.

A light lunch will be served.

For more information, contact Fran Jordan at 702-371-5932.

Reception for artist Mahalak planned

Art by Michael Mahalak will be featured throughout September at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

His work is done in a style he created called “Frationalism.” According to Mahalak, he struggled in his youth to create photo realistic art but learned through the study of art history that much of the impact of art is in the style or technique and not its realism.

He works in a variety of mediums including oil- and water-based paint, pen, pencil and digital art.

He will attend a reception at the gallery from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, where he will discuss his art.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Dog park seeks volunteers for work day

See Spot Run is looking for volunteers to help spruce up the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. A work day is scheduled from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

Those attending should bring gloves, hats and sunscreen; water will be provided.

Rainbow Girls to hold yard sale

The Boulder Assembly No. 8, International Order of Rainbow Girls, are holding a community yard sale Saturday, Sept. 14, behind the Masonic lodge, 901 Arizona St. Booth spaces are $20 and donations of household items also are welcome.

The event also will include a bake sale and barbecued burger luncheon.

For more information about any of the group’s events or activities, contact Shannon Chavez at 702-969-9220.

Republicans to hear about firearms training

Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Sept. 19, at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

Guest speaker will be Maggie Mordaunt, founder, owner and lead researcher for Homeland Personal Protection firearms training.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the luncheon will begin at 11:45.

Cost is $23 per person. Reservations must be made by noon today, Sept. 12. They can be obtained by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Library to show ‘Avengers’

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today, Sept. 12, in the community room. For those age 6 and older.

■ Youth cursive writing workshop, 3:30 p.m. today, Sept. 12, in the community room. For those in grades 3-5. Class size is limited; sign up in the youth department.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in the boardroom. For those from age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Home school hangout, 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in the community room.

■ Game-making coding club, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in the community room. For those in grades 2-8. Registration required.

■ After-hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in the community room. “Avengers: Endgame” will be shown.

■ Children’s Cabinet, 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, in the boardroom. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Registration required.

■ Kids craft and play, 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, in the boardroom. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Youth arts and crafts club, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, in the community room.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the boardroom. For those age 24 months and younger and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those age 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the boardroom. For those ages 2-3 and their caregivers.

■ Homework help, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the community room. For those ages 5-18.

■ Boulder City Library Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the boardroom.

■ Chips and salsa cooking, Saturday, Sept. 21, in the community room. For those age 16 and older. Register at the information desk.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Third Thursday returns to dam museum

Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum’s Third Thursday lecture series returns with a presentation by Andrew J. Dunar. It will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 in the Segerblom Theatre inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

His talk is entitled “Early Boulder City: The People and Decisions that Created a City in the Desert.”

Dunar is a historian and author. He is a professor emeritus at the University of Alabama in Huntsville where he taught American history and American foreign relations for 30 years.

He co-wrote “Building Hoover Dam: An Oral History of the Great Depression” with Dennis McBride, director of the Nevada State Museum, and is currently working on books about the history of Boulder City and one on Lyndon Johnson and the American space program.

In addition to speaking, he will be conducting interviews for his book about Boulder City. Those interested in participating should call the museum at 702-294-1988 or email tianemariebcmha@gmail.com.

Boulder Dam Credit Union is sponsoring the series, “Undertold Stories of Southern Nevada.”

American Legion seeks new members

The American Legion, a veterans organization devoted to helping others, is seeking new members and recently changed its eligibility requirements.

The nonprofit, which was chartered by Congress in 1919, is open to anyone who has served active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and was honorably discharged or are still serving.

U.S. Merchant Marines who served between Dec. 7, 1941, and Dec. 31, 1946, are also eligible.

Boulder City Post 31 meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the legion hall, 5018 California Ave. Additionally, it hosts informal coffee meetings from 7-8 a.m. Thursdays.

The post supports local charities and sponsors Boys State participants. It also installs the yellow ribbon signs on Veterans Memorial Drive to honor active-duty Boulder City residents.

For more information about Post 31, call 702-293-6374 or email bc.post31@gmail.com.

University Women set wine, chocolate event

The American Association of University Women of Boulder City is hosting at Wine and Chocolate evening from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, on the patio of the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

The festivities will include wine, chocolate and smooth jazz.; there also will be a silent auction.

Tickets are $15 per person and include a souvenir Boulder Dam Hotel wine glass. They can be purchased at the door or prior to the event in the hotel lobby.

AAUW hosts the event each fall and spring to provide college scholarships for local women.