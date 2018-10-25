Community Briefs, Oct. 25

PFLAG to mark Pride Month with treats

PFLAG of Boulder City is hosting It’s Halloween. Be Yourself at the Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St., after school Wednesday, Oct. 31. It will continue until the group runs out of treats, according to an event organizer.

The group will give away 300 rainbow sherbet cups and rainbow leis to celebrate October’s observance as Pride Month recognizing the LGBTQ community. It is the group’s first Pride event in Boulder City.

For more information, call 715-557-0143.

Chamber to debut golf tournament

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce will present its first Best Dam Golf Game on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive.

The tournament will start at 7 a.m. with registration. A shotgun start is scheduled for 8 a.m. It includes a round of play, breakfast and the awards luncheon.

Entry is $125 per person or $450 for a foursome.

Extra luncheon tickets can be bought for $30.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce. According to Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the chamber, each year’s chairman picks a project. Sam Knudsen, this year’s chairman, brought the tournament to the group because it’s her area of expertise.

“It’s been great,” said Rowland-Lagan, noting that there has been a lot of sponsorship from businesses who have ties to the community but aren’t based here.

Rowland-Lagan said money raised at the tournament is earmarked for special and promotional events, such as Santa’s Electric Night Parade, that help bring people to town.

For more information, visit https://www.bouldercitychamberofcommerce.com/best-dam-golf-game.html or call the chamber at 702-293-2034.

AAUW offers scholarships to local women

The American Association of University Women, Boulder City branch, is offering two $1,500 college scholarships for spring semester 2019. The scholarships are available to women who have completed at least 15 college credits and who live in either Boulder City or Henderson.

Applications are due Saturday, Nov. 3, and are available at https://bouldercity-nv.aauw.net/scholarships/.

Club meetings, story sessions on tap at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Mystery book club, 9 a.m. today, Oct. 25, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today, Oct. 25, in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Snack and chat, 7 p.m. today, Oct. 25, in the rotunda.

■ Kids craft and play, 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, in the board room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers. Come in costume to trick or treat.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, in the board room. For those 13 and older.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old and their caregivers. Come in costume to trick or treat.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, in the community room.

■ Youth cursive writing workshop, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, in the community room. For those in grades 3-5. Class size is limited; advance registration required in the youth department.

Note: The library will be closed Friday, Oct. 26, in observance of Nevada Day.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to lead hike, talk about parks

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has several special events happening in the coming week:

■ UBTT champion fishing tournament, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 26 and 27, at Calville Bay Marina. Call 702-293-8931 for details.

■ Ranger chat, National Parks: Treasures of the Land, 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about America’s national parks.

■ Ranger hike, Saturday, Oct. 27. Join rangers for a Halloween-inspired evening hike along the Owl Canyon Trail. The moderate hike offers views of the lake through a dramatic winding canyon. Reservations are required.

■ Volunteer Cleanup, Make a Difference Day, Saturday, Oct. 27. Volunteers are needed to help park rangers cleanup the Cottonwood Cove area. Registration is limited to 50 people. For more information and to register for the event, call 702-293-8711 or email LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

■ Author event, 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Author Jackson Ellis, who wrote “Lords of St. Thomas,” will read from his historical novel based on the 1938 flooding of St. Thomas as Lake Mead was filling. Ellis also will provide a brief overview of the town’s history and its current status as a ghost town.

For additional information or to make reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Sons of Norway to hold annual Lutefisk dinner

The Henderson-Boulder City Sons of Norway Lodge will host its annual Lutefisk and Meatballs Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

The menu will feature the traditional codfish, accompanied with Scandinavian meatballs and grilled pork, Norwegian cookies, mashed potatoes and vegetables. Drinks are available.

The festivities will include a raffle and life auction.

This will be the 15th annual celebration of the Norwegian holiday feast.

Doors open at 4 p.m. with dinner startin at 5.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $14 for school-age children and free for preschoolers.

Event organizers say the dinner usually sells out and recommend buying tickets in advance.

For more information or tickets, call Dave Nelson at 702-415 4764.

Pet portrait artist to display her work

Georgia Lawson’s artwork will be featured throughout November at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel.

Lawson, who works in oils, watercolors and acrylics, paints a variety of subjects including landscapes, seascapes and still lifes. She is most recognized for her paintings of animals and is regularly commissioned to paint pet portraits.

A reception in her honor will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at the gallery, 1305 Arizona St.

The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

The gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Church brings back pumpkin patch for third year

Boulder City United Methodist Church is presenting its third annual pumpkin patch at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St., at the corner of Utah Street.

The patch will be open from noon until 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday, Oct. 31.

With the pumpkins, there will be story times and photo opportunities.