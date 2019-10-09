Community Briefs, Oct. 10

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Georgia came to the shelter as a stray and was never claimed. Georgia is most likely a American bulldog/pointer mix. She is housetrained, spayed, vaccinated and incredibly sweet to everyone she meets. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Final talk in ‘Undertold Stories’ series moves to tonight

Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum will present the final lecture in its 2019 Third Thursday series “Undertold Stories of Southern Nevada” at 6 tonight, Oct. 10.

The date was changed because of a conflict with a Western Museum Association’s conference.

Guest speaker will be Caryll Dziedziak, an assistant faculty in residence in the history department at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she teaches U.S. and Nevada history, historical methods and history of U.S. medicine. “Makers: Women in Nevada History” is the title of her talk.

Dziedziak’s doctoral dissertation examined the 1970s’ Equal Rights Amendment’s ratification campaign in Nevada.

She co-founded and is interim director of the Women’s Research Institute of Nevada, which aims to improve the lives of women and girls in the state through research and education.

The talk will be presented in Segerblom Theatre inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Boulder Dam Credit Union sponsored the series.

Democrats to hear from Commissioner Gibson

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson will speak at the October meeting of the Boulder City Democratic Club. It is set to begin at 6:30 tonight, Oct. 10, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

All are welcome to attend. For further information contact bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

Retirees to hear about train museum from chamber exec

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. today, Oct. 10, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, will speak about expansion plans for the Nevada State Railroad museum.

For more information, contact Bernard Paolini at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Secretary of state to be guest at Republican women’s luncheon

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske will be the guest speaker when the Boulder City Republican Women meet Thursday, Oct. 17, in the steakhouse at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:45. Cost is $23 per person.

Reservations must be made by noon today, Oct. 10. For reservations, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

Insurance, legal issues topic for widows’ support group speakers

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Speakers this month will be Beth Walker of the Trygg Huset Group, who will discuss Medicare changes, and Patrick and Kathy Clifford of Clifford Senior Law Firm, who will discuss legal matters that pertain to senior citizens.

A light lunch will be served.

For further information, call Fran Jordan at 702-371-5932.

See Spot Run seeks volunteers for workday at dog park

See Spot Run, which operates the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, is seeking volunteers to help with a workday from 7-11 a.m. Saturday. A variety of light projects will be done.

The park is at 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

Pumpkin patch to open Saturday

Boulder City United Methodist Church, in conjunction with St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, will present its fourth annual pumpkin patch. The patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily starting Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St.

In addition to offering a variety of pumpkins and gourds for sale, there will be story times, bake sales and photo opportunities.

It will be open through Oct. 31.

Proceeds from the event benefit the churches.

Book club, board meeting on tap at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has the following activities planned for the coming week:

■ Best Dam Readers book club, 9 a.m. today, Oct. 10, in the community room. For those age 18 and older.

■ Youth cursive writing workshop, 3:30 p.m. today, Oct. 10, in the community room. For those in grades 3-5. Class size is limited; sign up in the youth department.

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today, Oct. 10, in the community room. For those age 6 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the boardroom. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Home-school hangout, 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the community room.

■ Dungeons and Dragons club, 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the boardroom. For those age 12 and older.

■ After-hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the community room. “The Secret Life of Pets 2 ” will be shown.

■ Mexican food contest, noon, Saturday, Oct. 12, in the community room. Participants will need to bring in two dozen servings of their dish and copies of the recipe to give out. Register at the information desk.

■ Youth arts and crafts club, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in the boardroom.

■ Power your job search with Google tools, 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in the community room. For those age 16 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the boardroom. For those age 24 months and younger and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those age 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the boardroom. For those ages 2-3 and their caregivers.

■ Homework help, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the community room. For those ages 5-18.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the boardroom.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead to host bass tournament

About 500 anglers with 250 boats are expected to participate in the WON Bass Fishing Tournament at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 14-16.

For more information, visit http://www.wonbass.com.

Lawson’s paintings on exhibit in gallery

Georgia Lawson is the featured artist for October at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Her exhibit, “Feathers &Fur,” includes a selection of oil and watercolor paintings of “bright-eyed animals with real character.”

Lawson is a longtime member of the guild and has taught painting classes for many years.

A reception in her honor will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Visitors will be able to meet Lawson and ask her about her work. Refreshments will be served.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Wine-tasting event to benefit Honor Flight

Events to Remember will present Spirits of Hope, a charity wine-tasting event to benefit Honor Flight Southern Nevada, from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive.

The evening will include wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres and silent auction.

Tickets are $25 each.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://spiritsofhope1.eventbrite.com.

Scholarships offered to local women

The Boulder City branch of the American Association of University Women is now accepting applications for college scholarships for the 2020 spring semester. Scholarships are offered to women who live in Boulder City or Henderson and who have completed at least 15 credits.

In 2019, the branch awarded 13 scholarships totaling $10,500 to 10 students who attend Nevada State College or the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Applications, which are due Nov. 2, are available on the branch’s website, https://bouldercity-nv.aauw.net/scholarships/.

Money for the scholarships is raised through the branch’s annual home tour and wine and chocolate events.

Pooches sought for ‘Parade’

The spotlight will shine on Boulder City’s canine residents when the Pooch Parade returns Saturday, Nov. 16.

Scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St., the second annual event will include contests including best holiday outfit, pet-owner duo, most obedient and funniest. There is a $5 entry fee per category.

In addition there will be dog sport demonstrations, entertainment, raffle and vendors featuring items for pets.

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the event, which will benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City and See Spot Run dog park.

For more information, call 702-293-2034 or visit http://www.bcpoochparade.com.