Community Briefs, Nov. 21

Craft sessions set at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has the following activities planned for the coming week:

■ Mystery book club, 9 a.m. today, Nov. 21, in the community room. For those age 18 and older.

■ Good morning coding club, 10:30 a.m. today, Nov. 21, in the community room. For those in second through eighth grade.

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today, Nov. 21, in the community room. For those age 6 and older.

■ Virtual reality lab, 4 p.m. today, Nov. 21, in the boardroom. For those age 13 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in the boardroom. For those from age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Dungeons and Dragons club, 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in the boardroom. For those ages 12-18.

■ After-hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in the community room. “Spiderman: Far From Home” will be shown.

■ Gratitude craft, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the community room. Registration required; sign up and pay a $5 craft fee at the information desk. For those age 8 and older.

■ Youth Thanksgiving craft hour, 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in the boardroom. For those age 10 and younger.

■ Game day, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in the community room.

■ Little Books & Little Cooks, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, in the community room. For those ages 3-5. Class size is limited; register in the youth department.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those age 12 and older.

■ After-school coding club, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, in the boardroom. For those in second through eighth grade.

■ NaNoWriMo drop-in writing, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, in the boardroom. Celebrate National Novel Writing Month by writing with friends.

Note: The library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, to observe Thanksgiving.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Rangers to lead hike through canyon, hot springs

Rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area will lead a strenuous hike down White Rock Canyon to Arizona Hot Spring starting at 10 a.m. Mountain Time on Friday, Nov. 29.

Participants will hike 6.5 miles round trip past granite boulders to the Colorado River and then climb a 20-foot ladder and hike through hot springs to the trailhead.

For information or reservations call 702-293-8990.

Civil rights activist to address Republicans

Boulder City Republican Women will hear from Niger Innis, a civil rights activist, when the group meets today in the steakhouse at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:45.

Reservations are required. For more information, call 702-393-1228.

Tickets on sale for holiday trains

Friends of Nevada Southern Railway is selling tickets for its annual holiday train rides.

Santa trains will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 7-22. There will be six runs each day. Tickets are $10 each.

Pajama trains will depart the depot at 6 and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 21, as well as Dec. 22 and 23.

Tickets are $45 per seat at tables for four in the first-class dining car; $35 per seat at tables for six in the table coach class, which is ADA accessible; and $30 per seat in two-person seats in the coach class.

Each ticket includes a visit with Santa Claus, storytelling and hot chocolate and cookies from Chilly Jilly’z. Passengers are encouraged to wear their pajamas on these trips.

A help line for the pajama train is available at 702-930-4761. For more information visit http://www.nevadasouthern.com. To purchase tickets for the pajama train, visit http://bit.ly/2P8L2sz

St. Jude’s to host charity concert

“Rhythm of Hope,” a concert fundraiser to benefit St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, will be presented Sunday, Jan. 12, at Notoriety, 450 Fremont St., Las Vegas. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, a silent auction and entertainment featuring Clint Holmes, Reckless in Vegas and more.

The event is scheduled from 2-5 p.m.

Tickets are $50 general admission, $75 for VIP with priority seating and $100 for VIP+ with an after party and priority seating.

For more information, contact Brittany McCoy at 702-294-7118 or email bmccoy@stjudesranch.org.