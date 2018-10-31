Community Briefs, Nov. 1

Boulder City Animal Shelter Diamond has been waiting at the shelter all summer for a new family. Diamond is 7 years old, spayed and vaccinated. This is one of the nicest dogs shelter staff has ever loved. She is good with other dogs and loves people. She is housetrained and clean. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Chamber to debut golf tourney

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce will present its first Best Dam Golf Game on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive.

The tournament will begin at 7 a.m. with registration. A shotgun start is scheduled for 8 a.m. It includes a round of play, breakfast and the awards luncheon.

Entry is $125 per person or $450 for a foursome. Extra luncheon tickets can be purchased for $30.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the chamber of commerce. According to Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the chamber, each year’s chairman picks a project. Sam Knudsen, this year’s chairman, brought the tournament to the group because it’s her area of expertise.

Rowland-Lagan said money raised at the tournament is earmarked for special and promotional events that help bring people to town such as Santa’s Electric Night Parade.

For more information, visit https://www.bouldercitychamberofcommerce.com/best-dam-golf-game.html or call the chamber at 702-293-2034.

Annual Lutefisk dinner planned

The Henderson-Boulder City Sons of Norway Lodge will host its annual Lutefisk and Meatballs Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

The menu will feature the traditional codfish, accompanied with Scandinavian meatballs and grilled pork, Norwegian cookies, mashed potatoes and vegetables. Drinks are available.

The festivities also will include a raffle and life auction.

Doors open at 4 p.m. with dinner beginning at 5.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $14 for school-age children, and free for preschoolers.

Event organizers say the dinner usually sells out and recommend purchasing tickets in advance.

For more information or tickets, call Dave Nelson at 702-415 4764.

Pet artist to display her work

Georgia Lawson’s artwork will be featured throughout November at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel.

Lawson, who works in oils, watercolors and acrylics, paints a variety of subjects including landscapes, seascapes and still lifes. She is most recognized for her paintings of animals and is regularly commissioned to paint pet portraits.

A reception in her honor will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at the gallery, 1305 Arizona St.

The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

The gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.

AAUW will gather Monday

Arlene Sheeler, a registered nurse and certified professional in health care risk management, will speak about risk management at Boulder City Hospital when she addresses members of the Boulder City Branch of American Association of University Women at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5. The session will be held in the museum meeting room at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Sheeler began her career as a on-call nurse for the hospital and two physician offices. She later worked as a licensed practical nurse in physicians offices before becoming a registered nurse in 1990. She has been the hospital’s risk manager since 2013.

Sheeler is a member of the local Community Emergency Response Team and teaches active shooter and crisis intervention classes to hospital staff members. Additionally, she was active in the formation of Grace Christian Academy and served as a volunteer administrator.

Library sets club meetings

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Building club, 10 a.m. today, Nov. 1, in the board room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Snack and chat, 10 a.m. today, Nov. 1, in the rotunda.

■ Drop in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, in the board room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Youth cursive writing workshop, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, in the community room. For those in grades 3-5. Class size is limited; advance registration required in the youth department.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, in the board room. For those 13 and older.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old and their caregivers.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Gardeners to hear ‘Science Mom’

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Jenny Ballif, also known as Science Mom, will be speaking on “Create Your Own Superbloom Each Spring.”

All are welcome.

Election results topic for club

The Boulder City Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, in the community room at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

During the session, members will discuss results of the general election and beginning planning its January kick-off party.

All are welcome.

AAUW offers scholarships

The American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch, is offering two $1,500 college scholarships for spring semester 2019. The scholarships are available to women who have completed at least 15 college credits and who live in either Boulder City or Henderson.

Applications are due Saturday and are available at https://bouldercity-nv.aauw.net/scholarships/.

Anew to learn about Quail Ridge

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Shara Johnson, community administrator at Quail Ridge Manor Apartments in Boulder City, will be the guest speaker. She will share information on Volunteers of America’s requirements for residency at the complex.

A light lunch will be served.

Author to read about St. Thomas

Author Jackson Ellis, who wrote “Lords of St. Thomas,” will read from his historical novel based on the 1938 flooding of St. Thomas as Lake Mead was filling during a special event at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road.

Ellis also will provide a brief overview of the town’s history and its current status as a ghost town.

For additional information or to make reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Elks to hold bingo Monday

Bingo will be played Monday, Nov. 5, evening at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway. Cards will go on sale at 5:30 p.m. and games will start at 6.

Hamburger dinners will be available for purchase starting at 4:30 p.m.

Retired public employees set meeting

Lisa LaPlante, communications manager for Boulder City, will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, Nov. 8, meeting of the Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada. The session will begin at 11 a.m. at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Members will go to an area restaurant after the meeting for a no-host lunch.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or 702-294-0636.