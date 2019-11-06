Community Briefs, Nov. 07

St. Christopher’s to host Harvest Bazaar

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church is holding its annual Harvest Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The bazaar features homemade soups and baked goods, plus holiday gifts and decor.

There will also be a “Boulder Adventure” prize basket that will be raffled off during the bazaar. Raffle tickets will be sold in front of Boulder Dam Credit Union today, Nov. 7.

All proceeds from the bazaar go to outreach programs and church projects.

St. Christopher’s Church is at 812 Arizona St.

Widows support group to mark Thanksgiving

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The group will be celebrating Thanksgiving with a soup and/or hot dish potluck.

Cleanup day planned at dog park

See Spot Run is seeking volunteers to help with a cleanup day from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the dog park inside Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Eight projects will be available to participate in. Those attending should should bring their own gloves; water will be provided.

Pooches sought for ‘Parade’

The spotlight will shine on Boulder City’s canine residents when the Pooch Parade returns Saturday, Nov. 16.

Scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St., the second annual event will include contests including best holiday outfit, pet-owner duo, most obedient and funniest. There is a $5 entry fee per category.

In addition, there will be dog sport demonstrations, entertainment, a raffle and vendors featuring items for pets.

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the event, which will benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City and See Spot Run dog park.

For more information, call 702-293-2034 or visit www.bcpoochparade.com.

^

UNLV professor to speak about historic preservation

UNLV professor Michael Green will speak at the Boulder City Democratic Club’s monthly meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. His talk is titled “Historic Preservation and You.”

For further information, contact bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

^

Rainbow Girls to honor local veterans

Boulder Assembly No. 8, International Order of Rainbow for Girls, invites girls between the ages of 11 and 20 to help as it decorates cupcakes for veterans in honor of Veterans Day. They will be decorating cupcakes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St.

Additionally, the group will hold a family fun bingo night Saturday, Nov. 16, at the senior center. It will start at 5 p.m. The first bingo card will be priced at $5, with additional cards priced at $3. The Rainbow Girls will have refreshments available for purchase.

The group’s final activity for the month is a potluck and meeting to introduce Rainbow Girls to girls between the ages of 11 and 20. It will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Masonic Lodge, 901 Arizona St.

^

Wreath-making class on tap at library

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today, Nov. 7, in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Virtual reality lab, 4 p.m. today, Nov. 7, in the boardroom. For those 13 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Homeschool hangout, 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the community room.

■ Dungeons and Dragons club, 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the boardroom. For those 12-18.

■ Floral arranging class, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the community room. Registration and a $5 craft fee are required.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 24 months and their caregivers.

■ Little Books & Little Cooks, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the community room. For those 3-5. Class size is limited; register in the youth department.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ After-school coding club, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the boardroom. For those in second through eighth grades.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the boardroom. For those 2-3 and their caregivers.

■ Homework help, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the community room. For those 5-18.

■ NaNoWriMo drop-in writing, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the boardroom. Celebration National Novel Writing Month by writing with friends.

■ Winter wreath making, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the community room. A $10 craft fee is required; sign up at the information desk.

Note: The library will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead offers free admission on Veterans Day

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Fee free day, Monday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day. Fees for camping, lake use or concessions still apply.

■ Ranger hike, Liberty Bell Arch, Saturday, Nov. 16. Join a ranger at 10 a.m. Mountain Standard Time for a 5.5-mile hike to Liberty Bell Arch and a Black Canyon rim view of the Colorado River. The hike is moderately strenuous.

For more information about park events or to make a reservation for the hike, call 702-293-8990.

Choir to present ‘Strokes of Genius’

The Red Mountain Choir will present “Strokes of Genius,” featuring songs written and recorded by artists who stormed the music world and left an indelible mark at home and abroad. It will be presented at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16 at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

Music by Elton John, Billy Joel, the Carpenters, the Mamas and the Papas and the Beatles will be showcased.

Lisa Gillespie will conduct the ensemble, with Ashley Peel at the piano. Musicians Adam Hallam, Francyl Gawryn and Tim Thomas will provide the rhythm section, and Jason Markel will play cello. Guest singer Nicole Harris of Vegas City Opera will also perform.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way, or at the door. Children and students are free; children younger than 5 are not permitted.

^

Utility committee member to speak at meeting

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive. Guest speaker will be George Rhee, a member of the city’s utility advisory committee.

For more information, contact Bernard Paolini at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

^

Civil rights activist to address Republicans

Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly luncheon meeting Thursday, Nov. 21, in the steakhouse at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Guest speaker will be Niger Innis, a civil rights activist.

Doors will open at 11 a.m., and lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m.

Cost of the luncheon is $23. Reservations must be made by noon Thursday, Nov. 14. They can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.