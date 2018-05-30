Community Briefs, May 31

Boulder City Animal Shelter Bandit is a 1-year-old neutered male cat in need of a new home. Bandit is clean, loving, affectionate and has been vaccinated. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Interactive art exhibit on tap at guild’s gallery

An interactive art exhibit will land at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery in June.

The centerpiece of Yvonne Betts’ exhibit is a 10-foot-wide wall of several hundred colorful butterflies shaped into the wings of a single giant butterfly. Titled “#Butterfly Me,” the piece was designed to encourage people to take pictures of themselves as a butterfly and then post the picture on social media using the tags #Butterfly Me and #FlutterGallery.

A reception in Betts’ honor will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 2. She will be on hand to answer questions about her work.

Light refreshments will be served and all are welcome to attend.

Her work will be on display throughout the month. The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com

Magician to perform at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has numerous activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ STEAM Exploration club, 10 a.m. today, May 31, in the board room. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Teen craft and movie, 1 p.m. today, May 31, in the community room. Teens will chose a movie to watch while crafting.

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today, May 31, in the community room. For those age 6 and older.

■ Drop-in story time with a ranger, 10 a.m. Friday, June 1, in the board room. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Game hour, 1 p.m. Friday, June 1, in the community room. For all ages.

■ Magician Tony Daniels, 3 p.m. Friday, June 1, in the community room.

■ Movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 1, in the community room. “School of Rock” will be shown. For those age 13 and older.

■ Readers’ theater, 1 p.m. Saturday, June 2, in the community room. For those in fourth grade or older.

■ Movie, 10 a.m. Monday, June 4, in the community room. “Sing” will be shown.

■ Rocky Mountain puppets, 1 p.m. Monday, June 4, in the community room.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, June 4, in the community room. For those in grades 3-8.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 5, in the board room. For those 24 months old and younger and their caregivers.

■ Presentation of library’s 75th anniversary quilt, 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 5, in the community room.

■ Kids Coding club, 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, in the board room. For those in kindergarten through fifth grade.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those age 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 6, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, in the board room. For those ages 12-18.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, in the community room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Golf tourney to benefit firefighters

Boulder City Professional Firefighters Association will present its second annual Glow on the Green Golf Open on Saturday, June 9, at Boulder City Golf Course, 1 Clubhouse Drive.

The event will be a nine-hole shotgun start. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. with dinner, followed by an 8 p.m. tee off.

Each entry includes two LED night golf balls, dinner catered by Chilly Jilly’z and two raffle tickets. Additional raffle tickets, LED golf balls and mulligans are available.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners of the best score, closest to the pin and longest drive competitions.

Entry fee is $75 per person online or $85 the day of the event.

Play is limited to 72 golfers.

Reservations are requested by Saturday, June 2, and can be made by emailing nwalton@iafflocal5073.org.

Additionally, a variety of sponsorships are available.

Handbell choir to present ‘Sounds of Spring’

The Harmony Handbells will present a concert, “Sounds of Spring,” hosted by Boulder City United Methodist Church, at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 3, at Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

The concert will feature music inspired by flowers, picnics and spring, and will include selections from the classics, jazz and Disney tunes.

Admission is free; donations are appreciated.

‘Mojave Desert’ authors to speak at garden club meeting

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Authors Lawrence Walker and Fred Landau will be discussing their new book, “A Natural History of the Mojave Desert.”

The authors’ presentation will begin at 6:45. All are welcome to attend.

Care Act topic for rural service providers

The Homestead at Boulder City will co-host a program with AARP about the Care Act at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 4.

The presentation will be part of the Thank Goodness I’m Rural group, which features a mix of admissions/discharge personnel and marketing professionals who work with senior citizens in rural communities.

Guest speaker will be Lynda Hascheff, community outreach director for AARP Nevada.

Refreshments will be served.

The Homestead is at 1401 Medical Park Drive.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Tanya Vece at 702-294-8720, ext. 7010.

Bethany Baptist schedules vacation Bible school

Bethany Baptist Church is offering a vacation Bible school June 11-15. “Shipwrecked” is the theme of the free event for children from prekindergarten through fifth grade.

Classes will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the church, 210 Wyoming St., and include music, games and snacks in addition to lessons.

Participants do not have to register in advance, but can at the church prior to the first night.

For more information, call 702-293-1912.

Ministry seeks help making prayer shawls

Area residents are invited to join a prayer shawl ministry to create blessed shawls that will be distributed to those in need of prayer.

The ministry, which is open to those of all denominations, meets from 9:30-11:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1399 San Felipe Drive.

There are people to help those attending learn to crochet or knit, if necessary. Quilters also are welcome.

For additional information, call Peggy Caspar at 702-689-7055.