Community Briefs, March 7

Widows support group to meet

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Group members exchange information and provide encouragement.

A light lunch will be served.

Democrats to host candidates

Boulder City Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14, in the community room at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The club has invited some of the candidates running for mayor and City Council to speak.

For additional information, call 702-530-6604.

Retirees group to hold meeting

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m.Thursday, March 14, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

A representative from Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will be the guest speaker.

Members will go to a local restaurant for a no-host lunch after the meeting.

For more information, contact Bernard Paolini at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

See Spot Run sets cleanup day

See Spot Run is seeking volunteers to assist with a cleanup day at the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. It will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 16.

A variety of light projects are planned.

The nonprofit organization will hold its annual meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. All interested people are welcome.

Chamber executive to speak

Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, will be the guest speaker when the Boulder City Republican Women’s Club meets for lunch Thursday, March 21, at the Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. The session will start at 11 a.m.; lunch will be served at 11:45.

Cost is $23 per person. Reservations must be made by noon Thursday, March 14. They can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Library sets club, craft sessions

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. today, March 7, in the community room. For those age 5 and under and their caregivers.

■ Crochet club, 3:30 p.m. today, March 7, in the community room.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, in the board room. For those age 5 and under and their caregivers.

■ Guitars 101, noon Saturday, March 9, in the board room. Bring your own guitar and learn how to play basic chords.

■ Youth arts and crafts club, 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, in the board room.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, March 11, in the board room. For those 8 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, in the board room. For those age 24 months old and under and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ Homebuyers class with Gold Star Financial, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in the board room. Learn what you need to become a homeowner.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, in the community room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Rangers to host Star Party

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Ranger program, Star Party, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Boulder Beach amphitheater. Join rangers and the Las Vegas Astronomical Society for telescope viewing of constellations and planets from 7-10 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

■ Cottonwood Cove ecology cleanup, Saturday, March 9. Volunteers are needed to remove trash from the beaches and desert areas. To register, call 702-293-8714 or email LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

■ Ranger chat, “Bugs and Blooms,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the interrelated and dynamic relationships that wildflowers and insects in the Mojave Desert share.

For additional information or to make reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Landscape photos to be shown

A collection of photographs will be showcased by Boulder City Art Guild in its gallery throughout March.

New guild member Angele Florisi will share her photographs in “Through My Lens.”

A resident of Kingman, Arizona, and charter member of the Kingman Center for the Arts, Florisi has more than 20 years of experience as a graphic designer and certified Apple computer technician, which influence her photography. Her images include landscapes and modern architecture.

She said her passion is photographing the rugged landscapes, ancient ruins and ghost towns of the Southwest.

A reception for Florisi is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 9 inside the guild’s gallery.

Light refreshments will be served.

The gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For additional information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com.