Community Briefs, March 12

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Riley was found in a lakeside neighborhood and never claimed. He is believed to be 6-8 years old, neutered, house-trained and is sweet. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-476-8991.

Retirees to hear about parks

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will meet at 11 a.m. today, March 12, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive. Guest speaker will be Roger Hall, director of the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department.

For more information, contact Bernard Paolini at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Assemblyman to speak

Nevada State Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson will speak at the Boulder City Democratic Club’s monthly meeting at 6:30 this evening, March 12, at the Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St. He will discuss recently passed and upcoming legislation.

For additional information, contact bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com or call 702-530-6604.

Support group meets Saturday

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Patrick and Kathy Clifford from Clifford Senior Law Firm will be the guest speakers. The group also will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and is asking those attending to make green food for a salad potluck. Desserts will be provided.

For more information, contact Fran Jordan at 702-371-5932 or mfjordan@embarqmail.com

‘Boomtowns’ focus of talk

Peter Huntoon will be the guest speaker at March’s Third Thursday educational lecture series at Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum. His talk, “Boomtown Communities and Transient Camps Created for the Construction of Hoover Dam,” will begin at 6 p.m. March 19 in the museum inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Huntoon, who taught at the University of Wyoming, has been living in Boulder City since 2000. He has used every one of the 10,000 photos in the museum’s archives to visually reconstruct what took place during the city’s earliest days.

Call 702-294-1988 for more information.

Boulder Dam Credit Union is sponsoring the series.

Republican women to hear about Heritage group

Boulder City Republican Women will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Guest speaker will be Nathan Duell, southwest regional coordinator with Heritage Action for America, the grassroots sister organization to the Heritage Foundation.

Lunch will be served. Cost is $23 per person and reservations must be made by today, March 12.

For reservations or more information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com

Story sessions, games on tap at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Best Dam Readers book club, 9 a.m. today, March 12, in the boardroom. For those age 18 and older.

■ Census training, 9 a.m. today, March 12, in the community room.

■ Heroes of Hesiod, 3 p.m. today, March 12, in the boardroom. For those ages 6-12.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, in the boardroom. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Dungeons and Dragons, 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, in the boardroom. For those ages 12-18.

■ Family stretch and play story time, 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in the community room.

■ “Magic the Gathering” at the library, 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the boardroom. Learn how to play Magic, The Gathering and have snacks. For those ages 12-18.

■ Youth St. Patrick’s Day craft, 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, in the boardroom.

■ Learn cursive writing, 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the boardroom. For those in grades 3-5. Register at the information desk for this six-week class.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, in the boardroom. For those age 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Homeschool hangout, 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in the community room.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those age 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the boardroom. For those ages 2-3 and their caregivers.

■ Mindful hour, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the boardroom. Breathing techniques, light stretching and meditation. For those age 18 and older.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the boardroom.

■ Cooking class: Potatoes, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, in the community room. Register at the information desk.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to lead wildflower hikes

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events in the coming week:

■ Ranger program: Wildflower walk at Fisherman’s Trail, 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14. Join a ranger at the Katherine Landing ranger station for an easy, guided 2-mile nature walk through granite hills and sand dunes to a beach. Learn about flowering plants and animals. Reservations required.

■ Ranger program: “Coyotes: What you Should Know,” 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Join a ranger at the Boulder Beach amphitheater to learn more about coyotes.

■ St. Patrick’s Day run, Saturday, March 14. About 1,000 runners will participate in the event that includes a half marathon, 12K, 5K and 1-mile run along a portion of the Historic Railroad Trail. Visit http://www.bbscrun.com/stpatricksdayrun for more information.

■ Ranger program: Wildflower walk, 10 a.m. Saturdays, March 21 and 28. Meet at Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road, for an easy 1.5-mile hike to learn about flowering plants in the Mojave Desert. Reservations required.

For more information about park events or to make a reservation, call 702-293-8990.

Storywalk returns with tale about moose

Boulder City Library and Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum are once again presenting Storywalk at the Museum. The walk, featuring Laura Numeroff’s book “If You Give a Moose a Muffin,” began in January and will continue through June 1.

The story boards will be featured at the museum inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Young children will be asked to complete an activity sheet to turn in at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. Those who do will get a prize from the treasure chest.

‘Funny Farm’ art to be displayed

Drawings intended to make viewers smile and return to a “more innocent and happy time and place” is being showcased throughout the month at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Artist Julie Townsend’s “Life on the Funny Farm” features pieces that incorporate her love of drawing and painting with a touch of humor. Born in Kansas City and growing up in the rural Ozark hills of central Missouri, Townsend was surrounded by farming, woods, country roads and wildlife that serve as inspiration for her artwork.

A drawing class at a community college that she took in 2010 started her on her path to become an artist. Later, she took an online painting course.

“I adore painting in acrylics, but drawing has always been my first love. There is just something about the contrast between the black of the ink and white of the paper,” she said.

A reception where visitors can meet with the artist and ask questions is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.

American Legion seeks new members

The American Legion, a veterans organization devoted to helping others, is seeking new members and recently changed its eligibility requirements.

The nonprofit, which was chartered by Congress in 1919, is open to anyone who has served active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and was honorably discharged or are still serving.

U.S. Merchant Marines who served between Dec. 7, 1941, and Dec. 31, 1946, are also eligible.

Boulder City Post 31 meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the legion hall, 5018 California Ave. Additionally, it hosts informal coffee meetings from 7-8 a.m. Thursdays.

The post supports local charities and sponsors Boys State participants. It also installs the yellow ribbon signs on Veterans Memorial Drive to honor active-duty Boulder City residents.

For more information about Post 31, call 702-293-6374 or email bc.post31@gmail.com.

Knights of Pythias meets twice a month

Knights of Pythias, Clark County Lodge No. 96, meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 1320 Wyoming St. New members are welcome.

The 150-year-old Knights of Pythias raises and contributes funds to various charities.

For more information, call Marty Gold at 702-998-9407 or email to mgoldeet1@gmail.com.