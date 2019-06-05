Community Briefs, June 6

Story sessions, children’s activities on tap at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Lego book club, 1:30 p.m. today, June 6, in the community room. For those 6-12.

■ Family bedtime storytime, 6 p.m. today, June 6, in the community room. Listen to stories in your pajamas.

■ Drop-in storytime, 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, in the board room. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Cowboy Ken presents stories, songs and more, 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, in the community room.

■ Family storytime at the Boulder Dam Museum, 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8. The museum is at 1305 Arizona St.

■ Relaxation and stress relief with Amethyst Reiki, noon, Saturday, June 8, in the community room.

■ Children’s cabinet, 10 a.m. Monday, June 10, in the board room. For children 3-5 and their caregivers.

■ Youth arts and crafts club, 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 10, in the community room.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, June 10, in the board room.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, in the board room. For those from birth to 24 months and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ Virtual reality lab, 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, in board room.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, in the board room. For children 2 and 3 and their caregivers.

■ Game making coding club, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, in the community room. For those in grades 2-8.

■ Teen movie, 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, in the community. “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase” will be shown.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Presidential candidate to address Democratic club

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson will speak at the Boulder City Democratic Club’s monthly meeting Thursday, June 13, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Annette Magnus of Battle Born Progress will speak at 6:30 p.m. about the Nevada legislative session, and Williamson will follow at 7:15 p.m.

All are welcome.

Retired Public Employees to learn about Nevada Lockbox

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Gail Anderson from the secretary of state’s office will talk about the Nevada Lockbox, which electronically stores advance directives.

The group will break for the summer and resume monthly meetings in September.

For more information, contact Bernard Paolini at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Cancer support group meets weekly at Smith building

A new support group has formed for those with cancer.

Kathy “Joy” Huijbregts, recipient of the 2018 Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s Person of Courage award, is leading the group, which is sponsored by Boulder City United Methodist Church.

It meets weekly at 10 a.m. Fridays at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

It will address people’s needs and concerns in a positive environment while exchanging research and resources. Additionally, there will be time for discussion and questions.

Huijbregts was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, shortly after moving to Boulder City, and continues traditional as well as natural treatments with eight health care providers.

Huijbregts holds a master’s degree in education, curriculum and program development and is a licensed educator, researcher and public speaker.

Hoekenga’s art will be featured at local gallery

A selection of works by Marion “Happy” Hoekenga will be featured throughout June in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Her exhibit will include watercolors, acrylic paintings, pen drawings and zinc plate etchings.

Hoekenga has lived in Nevada for more than 40 years, 14 in Northern Nevada before moving to Boulder City in 1987. She was born and raised near San Francisco and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Santa Cruz. In 1999, she went back to college and obtained a bachelor’s degree in studio art with an emphasis on etching from UNLV.

Today, Hoekenga said she enjoys painting ranches of Northern Nevada and the low deserts of Southern Nevada. She is an active member of the Boulder City Art Guild.

Members of the public are invited to meet Hoekenga during a reception from 1-3 p.m. June 15 in the gallery.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.