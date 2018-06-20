Community Briefs, June 21

Boulder City Animal Shelter This gentle guy is awaiting his forever home. Astro is 2½ years old, neutered, vaccinated and housebroken. He loves children and is accustomed to living with small dogs. For more information, call Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Neighborhood Watch information meeting set for Wednesday

Area residents are invited to a Neighborhood Watch meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St. The Neighborhood Watch program is being organized by the Boulder City Police Department Volunteer Program in partnership with members of the community.

Neighborhood Watch is a national program designed to fight crime and improve the quality of life in neighborhoods by forming partnerships between the police department and the community they serve. Members from the community and the police department will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

For additional information, contact Patrick Richardson, police support aide for the department, at 702-589-9603 or prichardson@bcnv.org.

Story writing session, family activities on tap at library

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Lego book club, 3 a.m. today, June 21, in the community room. For those 6-12.

■ Open mic night, 6 p.m. today, June 21, in the community room. For those 12 and older. Advance registration at the information desk required. Each performance must be approved by the library staff prior to the performance.

■ Snack and chat, 7 p.m. today, June 21, in the community room. Come in for snacks and chat with a staff member.

■ Drop-in story time with a ranger, 10 a.m. Friday, June 22, in the boardroom. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Family movie, 1 p.m. Friday, June 22, in the community room. “Sherlock Gnomes” will be shown.

■ Readers theater, 1 p.m. Saturday, June 23, in the community room. For those in fourth grade and older.

■ Movie, 10 a.m. Monday, June 25, in the community room. “Rock Dog” will be shown.

■ Story writing workshop, 1 p.m. Monday, June 25, in the community room. For those in grades 3-6.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, June 25, in the community room. For those in grades 3-8.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 26, in the boardroom. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Kids coding club, 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, in the boardroom. For those in kindergarten through fifth grade.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, in the boardroom. For children 2-3 years old.

■ Coding with Vegas PBS, noon, Wednesday, June 27, in the community room. For those in first through third grade.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, in the boardroom. For those 12-18.

■ Family boogie night, 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, in the community room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead to mark World Fishing Day with help from NDOW

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Story time with a ranger, 10 a.m. Friday, June 22, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Learn about the Mojave Desert and the animals that live there.

■ World Fishing Day, 6-8 a.m. Saturday, June 23, at the Hemenway fishing pier near Boulder Beach. The Nevada Department of Wildlife will provide bait, fishing gear and fishing tips. Water shoes, hats and sunglasses are recommended. Online reservations recommended; visit register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. For more information, call 702-486-5127, ext. 3850.

■ Fishing tips, 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Join the Nevada Department of Wildlife to learn about fishing gear, bait and places to fish on the lake. Call 702-486-5127, ext. 3850, for more information.

■ Ranger chat, “Outdoor Fun: A Child’s Nature Perspective,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Discover a variety of ways children can learn about the recreation area and get in touch with nature.

■ Ranger program, “St. Thomas: A Town Revealed,” 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Learn about the lifestyles of the people who lived in the small town before Lake Mead covered the farming community.

For additional information, call 702-293-8990.

Grace Community moves Sunday service site

Grace Community Church has temporarily moved the site of its Sunday 10 a.m. worship service as a new roof is put on the sanctuary. Sunday’s, June 24, service will be held in the lower level of the sanctuary, which is accessible from the ramp on the east side of the front entrance.

The 8 a.m. service in the chapel is not affected.

Grace Community Church is at 1150 Wyoming St. For more information, call 702-293-2018.