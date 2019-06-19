Community Briefs, June 20

Library to present shows on Einstein, magic

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Lego book club, 1:30 p.m. today, June 20, in the community room. For those 6-12.

■ Family bedtime storytime, 6 p.m. today, June 20, in the community room. Listen to stories in your pajamas.

■ Drop-in storytime with a ranger, 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, in the board room. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ The Wacko Show, 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, in the community room. The show features comedy and magic.

■ Lip balm-making with BC Soap and Candle Co., 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in the community room. Sign up at the information desk.

■ Duffy Hudson presents Albert Einstein, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in the community room.

■ Children’s cabinet, 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, in the board room. For children 3-5 and their caregivers.

■ Family movie, 1 p.m. Monday, June 24, in the community room. “Mary Poppins Returns” will be shown.

■ Drop-in coding, 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 24, in the board room.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, in the board room. For those from birth to 24 months and their caregivers.

■ Estate planning with Rodney Woodbury, 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, in the board room.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ Virtual reality lab, 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, in the board room. For those 13 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, in the board room. For children 2 and 3 and their caregivers.

■ Game-making coding club, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, in the community room. For those in grades 2-8.

■ Gluten free cooking, 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in the community room. Sign up at the information desk. For those 16 and older.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Juneteenth topic of speaker at museum

The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum’s Third Thursday speaker series “Undertold Stories of Southern Nevada” continues tonight, June 20, with a presentation by Claytee White, director of the Oral Research History Center at UNLV and one of the founders of the Las Vegas Black Historical Society.

Her talk is titled “Why Juneteenth is Necessary.”

The program will begin at 6 p.m. in the Segerblom Theatre at the museum, 1305 Arizona St.