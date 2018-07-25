Community Briefs, July 26

Boulder City Art Guild Works by digital photographer Donovan Lockett will be exhibited at Boulder City Art Guild's gallery throughout August 2018 as part of the “Trees of the Mount Charleston Wilderness Area” show.

Library to host club meetings

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Kids craft hour, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. today, July 26, in the community room.

■ Teen coding club, 1 p.m. today, July 26, in the community room. For those in grades 6-12.

■ Lego book club, 3 p.m. today, July 26, in the community room. For ages 6-12.

■ Snack and chat, 7 p.m. today, July 26, in the board room.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, July 27, in the board room. For those 0-5 months old and their caregivers.

■ Game hour, 1 p.m. Friday, July 27, in the community room.

■ After hours movie, 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 27, in the community room. “Rock of Ages” will be shown. For those 13 and older.

■ Do-It-Yourself wall art craft, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 28,. For those 12 and older. Advance registration and a $5 craft fee required by today, July 26.

■ Movie, 10 a.m. Monday, July 30, in the community room. “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” will be shown.

■ “Odd Squad” club with Vegas PBS, 2 p.m. Monday, July 30, in the board room. For those in kindergarten through fifth grade. It’s a five-week club.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, July 30, in the community room. For those in grades 3-8.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Kids coding club, 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, in the board room. For those in kindergarten through fifth grade.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, in the board room. For those 12-18.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, in the community room.

■ Family boogie night, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, in the community room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake to mark World Ranger Day

Lake Mead National Recreation Area will observe World Ranger Day with a program about rangers.

“What Does a Park Ranger Do?” will be presented at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Rangers will discuss their work to protect natural and cultural treasures, as well as their daily jobs to keep the recreation area operating.

Youth can become junior rangers by completing a booklet about the recreation area.

For details, call 702-293-8990.

Digital photos featured at gallery

“Trees of the Mount Charleston Wilderness Area” will be shown throughout August in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery.

The exhibit is a collection of photographs by Donavon Lockett of Henderson.

Lockett began taking pictures as a photographer for his high school yearbook. Later, while serving in the military, he devoted his free time to developing and printing images in medium and large format.

He transitioned to digital photography and established a photography business, focusing primarily on sports and events.

Lockett has a bachelor’s degree in digital photography from The Art Institute in Las Vegas. He teaches high school photography for the Clark County School District.

A reception in his honor will be held from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 18 in the gallery. Light refreshments will be served.

The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

The gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.