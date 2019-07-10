Community Briefs, July 11

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Jagger is a young, neutered male Australian Shepherd in need of a home where he can be an only child. Jag loves adults, but is unsure of children. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Voter registration topic for club

Sondra Cosgrove, College of Southern Nevada professor and president of the League of Women Voters of Southern Nevada, will speak about voter registration and elections at the Boulder City Democratic Club’s monthly meeting at 6:30 tonight, July 11, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Alex Guy of the Elizabeth Warren campaign will also speak briefly.

All are welcome. For further information, contact bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

Library to host classes

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Game day, 10 a.m. today, July 11, in the community room.

■ Lego book club, 1:30 p.m. today, July 11, in the community room.

■ Family bedtime storytime, 6 p.m. today, July 11, in the board room.

■ Drop-in storytime with the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum, 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, in the board room. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ 3D printer basics, 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, in the community room.

■ Guitars 101, noon Saturday, July 13, in the board room. Bring your own guitar to learn how to play basic chords.

■ Readers’ theater, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in the community room. For those in fourth grade and older.

■ Kids craft and play, 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, in the board room. For children 3-5 and their caregivers.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, July 15, in the board room. For those 8 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, in the board room. For those from birth to 24 months and their caregivers.

■ Lego challenge, 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, in the board room. For children 2 and 3 and their caregivers.

■ Game making coding club, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in the community room. For those in grades 2-8.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in the board room.

■ No bake desserts, 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in the community room. Learn how to make treats without an oven. For those 16 and older. Register at the information desk.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Reception to honor Bilodeau

Alcohol ink works and photography by Boulder City Art Guild member Carol Bilodeau will be featured throughout July in the group’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

A reception in her honor will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

Since moving to Nevada from Boston 15 years ago, Bilodeau has reignited her passion for photography. More recently, she embraced the medium of alcohol ink after taking a class.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Rangers to lead full-moon hike

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Ranger program, full moon hike, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, to Majestic Canyon. Enjoy a moonlight hike while learning about nocturnal animals of the Mojave Desert. This is a moderate 3-mile round-trip hike. Reservations requested.

■ Ranger program, fishing fun at the lake 6 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Hemenway fishing pier at Boulder Beach. Join the Nevada Department of Wildlife and try to catch a striped bass or catfish. NDOW will have limited bait and fishing gear to check out along with fishing tips. Those 12 and older will need a Nevada fishing license; junior licenses are available. Water shoes, hats and sunglasses are recommended. Register online at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. For more information or directions, email aczarnecki@ndow.org or call 702-486-5127, ext. 3503.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.