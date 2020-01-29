Community Briefs, Jan. 30

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Tiny Toby is in need of a home where he will receive a lot of attention. Toby is 6 years old, housetrained, neutered and vaccinated. Toby has lived peacefully with other animals. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Vegetable gardening topic for club

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Elizabeth Powell will discuss “Warm Season Vegetable Gardening.” Her talk is set to begin at 7.

Everyone is welcome. Visit the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1596264420603762/ for more information.

Resin artwork to be displayed

Artist Birgit Tode will present “The Magic of Resin,” an exhibit of her artwork, in February at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Tode has been working in resin for about three years. She said she loves the fluidity of the medium and how it intensifies colors.

“It invites experimenting out of the box,” she said, noting how she often uses new techniques, combining materials and styles, when creating her works on canvas. “I just let my feelings guide me — and maybe a good sense of color.”

She will be available to discuss her work during a reception at the gallery from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.

Jump Start Kitchen classes scheduled

Jump Start Kitchen, which teaches people how to use slow cookers, will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St.

There is no cost to attend, but reservations are necessary. Those attending will leave with ingredients to re-create the lesson’s recipe at home. Additionally, basic 6-quart slow cookers are given to those who need them.

Reservations can be made by emailing bobbi2015@centurylink.net.

Star party planned at Lake Mead

Lake Mead National Recreation Area is joining with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society to host an evening of stargazing Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Boulder Beach amphitheater.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a talk about the value of the night sky to national parks and how to protect them. Between 6 and 8 p.m. a telescope will be set up to view planets and constellations.

Those attending should bring water and a flashlight, preferably with a red filter.

Reservations are recommended.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, rangers will lead a hike to Arizona Hot Spring. The 6.5-mile hike is strenuous and involves maneuvering around granite boulders and climbing a 20-foot ladder. Reservations are required.

For more information about park events or to make a reservation, call 702-293-8990.

Craft classes planned at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Good morning coding club, 10:30 a.m. today, Jan. 30, in the community room. For those in second through eighth grade.

■ Virtual reality lab, 4 p.m. today, Jan. 30, in the community room. For those 13 and older.

■ Karaoke, 6 p.m. today, Jan. 30, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Homeschool hangout, 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in the community room.

■ Role-playing games, 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in the boardroom. For those 12-18 years old.

■ Dried floral embroidery hoop class, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in the boardroom. For those 10 and older. A $10 craft fee is required. Register at the information desk.

■ Mixed media painting craft: backgrounds, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in the community room. For those 12 and older. There is a $5 craft fee. Register at the information desk.

■ Kids craft and play, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Creative writing workshop, part 1, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in the boardroom. For those 8 and older. Register at the information desk.

■ Chris Vallillo presents “Oh Freedom! Songs of the Civil Rights Movement,” 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in the community room. Vallillo is a singer/songwriter.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 2 and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ Valentine’s craft with Boulder City Creatives, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the community room. For those 12 and older. Register at the information desk.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, in the boardroom. For those 2 to 3 and their caregivers.

■ After school power hour, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, in the community room. For those 5-18.

■ Mindful hour, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, in the boardroom. Breathing techniques, light stretching and meditation. For those 18 and older.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Elks to host monthly bingo session

Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway, will hold its monthly bingo session Monday, Feb. 3.

Hamburgers will be available for purchase starting at 4:30 p.m. and bingo cards will go on sale at 5. Games will begin at 6 p.m.

Guild to host raku pottery firing event

Boulder City Art Guild will hold a raku firing event Saturday, Feb. 8, at Boulder City’s ABC Park Art Center, 801 Adams Blvd.

Master Potter Bill Burris, a member of the guild, will explain the steps and details of the process. Raku is an ancient method of ceramic glazing involving the effects of a fiery combustion on pottery’s glazes.

Those attending will have the opportunity to purchase a bisque fired pot, apply raku glaze and see it fired. The cost is $30 per pot.

Pots will be available to purchase and glaze between 9 a.m. and noon; they will be fired between noon and 4 p.m.

Spectators are also welcome.

Additionally, Burris will speak about raku firing at the guild’s Tuesday, Feb. 4, meeting. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St.

Call 702-293-2138 for more information or to purchase a pot to glaze in advance.