Community Briefs, Feb. 22

Boulder City Animal Shelter Belle came to the shelter as a stray and was never claimed. She is believed to be a 6-7 years old yellow Labrador mix, spayed and housebroken. Belle loves everything and everyone she encounters. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Church to host ‘Ladies Night Out’

A Ladies Night Out will be sponsored by the Grace Community Church Women’s Association from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at the church, 1150 Wyoming St.

The festivities will include a presentation by comedian Kenny Larson and games.

The evening will start with dinner. Those attending are asked to bring a side dish to share. Banana splits will be provided by the association.

Library to mark end of winter reading program

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today in the community room. The session is designed for those 6 and older.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. today in the board room.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For those birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Anime club, 3:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. For those in junior high grades.

■ End of winter reading program party, 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board room. For those birth to 24 months and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room. For children younger than 36 months.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the board room. For those 12-18.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Night sky program, invasive plant removal planned at Lake Mead

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Volunteer program, Sahara mustard pull, 9 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers are needed to help preserve rare and endangered plant species at the recreation area by removing invasive plants. Join a ranger from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to learn about Sahara mustard, how it affects plant ecosystems and travel by boat to a selected cove to help remove it. Space is limited to 12 people;. For details or registration, call 702-293-8711 or email hriannon_rowlands@nps.gov.

■ Ranger program, “Chasing the Stars,” 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder Beach amphitheater. Join rangers and members of an astronomical society to learn about the night sky and discuss the impacts of light pollution. A telescope will be set up from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Welcome committee needed to virtual Honor Flight travelers

People to “welcome home” World War II and Korean War veterans who are participating in Honor Flight Southern Nevada’s virtual experience are being sought by the nonprofit organization.

Veterans will be welcomed home by volunteers with signs and flags after their luncheon Saturday, Feb. 24, at Vegas PBS, 3050 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, where they will be treated to a virtual tour of the war memorials in Washington, D.C. The luncheon is set to end at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.HonorFlightSouthernNevada.org.

St. Christopher’s to host Lenten services, soup dinners

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church will host Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m. every Friday of the Lenten season. Services will be followed by a soup supper and discussion group.

All are welcome.

Reservations are requested and can be made by phone at 702-371-3577.