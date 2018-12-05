Community Briefs, Dec. 6

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Snow White is a 2-year-old spayed Australian shepherd mix in need of a home where she gets lots of attention. Snow is good with other dogs, children and has been loving to adults as well. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Widow’s support group sets holiday party

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will hold a Christmas party at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Those attending are asked to bring a white elephant gift valued at no more than $5 for an exchange.

A light lunch will be served.

Pancake breakfast to benefit Angel Tree project

Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, will hold a pancake breakfast to benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s Angel Tree project from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

Pancakes, sausages and beverages are on the menu.

Admission is an unwrapped gift or a cash donation.

Republican women to install new officers

The Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Dec. 13, at the Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the lunch will start at 11:45.

New officers will be installed during the luncheon, which will also be the club’s Christmas party.

Cost is $22 per person. Reservations are required and must be made by noon today, Dec. 6. They can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Red Mountain Choir sets Christmas concert

Red Mountain Choir will present ‘“Twas the Night,” a Christmas choral concert, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7-8, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

Lisa Gillespie will conduct the ensemble, accompanied by Ashley Peel on piano, Francyl Gawryn on guitar, Spencer Pfeiffer on percussion, Tim Thomas on bass, Lindsay Somerhalder on flute, Benjamin Bell and Keokiana Wood on clarinets and Molly Murphy on violin and oboe. The Martha P. King Singers, conducted by LaNette Coker, also will be featured.

Adult tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way, or at the door. Children and students will be admitted for free.

Artists to mark holiday season with special exhibit

“Deck the Walls” is title of the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery exhibit for December. The all-member show features works celebrating the holiday season.

An opening reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.

The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. It also will be open from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, during the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s wine walk.

The gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Library schedules classes, story sessions

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Dec. 6, in the community room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Drop in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, in the board room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Youth arts and crafts club, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, in the board room.

■ Microfilm basics class, 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, near the computer lab. For those 12 and older. Class size is limited; registration required at the information desk.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Adulting 101: Creative Cookies, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, in the community room. Learn how to make creative and delicious cookies. Class size is limited. Stop by the information desk or call to register.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old and their caregivers.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, in the community room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Holiday events on tap at Lake Mead

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Holiday open house, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Visit the desert discovery center and learn about public lands throughout the day. There will be discounted items in the park store.

■ Dock of Lights, 4:40-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Callville Bay Marina. Stroll by the dock and see a winter wonderland of holiday scenes with lights. A holiday buffet dinner will be available.

■ BBSC Hoover Dam Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 9. Around 700 athletes will race through the recreation area. To view the course map or for more information on this permitted event, visit https://www.bbscrun.com/hoover-dam-marathon.

For additional information or to make reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Blood drive set for Dec. 13

A community blood drive will be held from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, in the gymnasium at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 916 Fifth St.

Appointments are recommended and can be made by visit http://www.bloodhero.com and entering the code bouldercity or by calling Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.

Retired Public Employees to meet

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Guest speaker will be Gina Garcia of One Stop Career Counseling. Members also will celebrate the holiday season.

Solar energy topic for Democratic club speaker

Boulder City Democratic Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The guest speaker will be George Rhee, who will talk about solar energy in the area and its future.

All interested people are welcome.

Church to distribute free food

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be distributing free food on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 15, at the church, 1550 Buchanan Blvd.

A variety of canned goods and nonperishable items will be available, along with a limited amount of dairy products and produce.

Those attending must bring their own bags.

All are welcome.

Toys for Tots accepted at train museum

The Nevada State Railroad Museum is once again serving as a collection point again for the Marine Corps’ annual Toys for Tots campaign.

Unwrapped toys for children can be dropped off at the shop on the west side of the museum, 601 Yucca St., on weekdays and on the depot platform on weekends. Toys will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 9.

See Spot Run collecting pet supplies for those in need

See Spot Run, the nonprofit that operates the dog park inside Veterans’ Memorial Park, is collecting pet food and supplies for those in need. The items will be distributed through Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Through Dec. 22, donations of unopened and unexpired pet food can be placed inside the large black container at the dog park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. They will be picked up each night.

Cat litter also will be accepted.