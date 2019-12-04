Community Briefs, Dec. 5

(Harmony Handbell Choir) A free Christmas concert will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, by the Harmony Handbell Choir at St. Andrew Catholic Community, 1399 San Felipe Drive. Bradley Hendricks directs the group.

Handbell choir sets free concert

Harmony Handbell Choir will present the Christmas concert “Ring We Now of Christmas” at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Andrew Catholic Community, 1399 San Felipe Drive. The free concert will include traditional and contemporary Christmas music.

Directed by Bradley Hendricks, the ensemble is a community choir with 14 ringers from across the Las Vegas Valley.

Grace’s women to hold tea

Grace Community Church Women’s Association will hold its annual Christmas tea at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. The program will begin in the main sanctuary of the church, 1150 Wyoming St., with gospel recording artist Sharon Moyer performing sacred and secular music.

After the program, tea will be served in the downstairs dining room.

Republican club to install officers

The Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the banquet room of Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. New officers will be installed and vocalist Matt Brown will provide entertainment.

Cost of the luncheon is $23 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Library plans kids craft, story events

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has these activities planned for the coming week:

■ Good morning coding club, 10:30 a.m. today in the community room. For those in second through eighth grades.

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today in the community room. For those age 6 and older.

■ Virtual reality lab, 4 p.m. today in the boardroom. For those age 13 and older.

■ Fairy lights, 6 p.m. today in the boardroom. Materials will be supplied. Register at the information desk.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the boardroom. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Home-school hangout, 1 p.m. Friday in the community room.

■ Role-playing games, 3 p.m. Friday in the boardroom. For those ages 12-18.

■ Jazz concert, 2 p.m. Saturday in the community room.

■ Kids craft and play, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday in the boardroom. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers. Learn how to promote family literacy and school readiness.

■ Youth holiday eco-craft, 3:30 p.m. Monday in the boardroom. For those ages 5-18.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the boardroom. For those age 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Friends of the Library meeting, 1 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom. For those age 18 and older.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those age 12 and older.

■ After-school coding club, 3 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom. For those in second through eighth grades.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the boardroom. For those ages 2 to 3 and their caregivers.

■ After school power hour, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. Work on homework or STEAM activity kits. For those from 5-18.

■ Mindful hour, 4 p.m. Wednesday in the boardroom. Breathing techniques, light stretching and meditation. For those age 18 and older.

■ Fantasy book group, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the boardroom. “One Good Knight” by Mercedes Lackey will be discussed.

■ Boulder City Library Board of Trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the community room.

■ Low-sugar cooking class, noon Dec. 14 in the community room. For those age 16 and older. Register at the information desk.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

See Spot Run collecting donations, offers 2020 calendar

See Spot Run, the nonprofit organization that runs the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, is once again collecting donations to assist Emergency Aid of Boulder City help animals in need.

Through Dec. 23, large containers will be placed at the entrance to the dog park for donations of pet food and cat litter. Only original, unopened and unexpired packages or cans of food for dogs, cats, birds and fish will be accepted. Donations will be picked up every evening.

The group also has its 2020 calendar available.

It can be purchased at Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway; Pawsitively Grooming, 1244 Wyoming St.; Professional Pet Room and Groom, 707 Canyon Road, Suite 105A; and Southwest Diner, 761 Nevada Way.

Additionally, representatives from the group will set up a booth in front of Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G.

On Dec. 14, the group will hold a cleanup day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the dog park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Volunteers should bring their own gloves. Water will be available.

Lake Mead rangers to lead hikes

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Ranger program: Shoreline Trail to Owl Canyon, 10 a.m. Saturday. Join a ranger for a 5-mile hike along the Shoreline Trail to Owl Canyon. Reservations required.

■ Ranger program: St. Thomas: A Town Revealed, 1 p.m. Sunday at Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Join a ranger to walk back in time for a visit to the farming community of St. Thomas.

■ Ranger program: Bluffs Trail, 10 a.m. Dec. 14. Join a ranger for a moderate 3-mile hike along the Las Vegas Bluffs Trail. Reservations required.

For more information about park events or to make a reservation for the hike, call 702-293-8990.

Retirees to hear county commissioner

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its December meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Guest speaker will be Tick Segerblom, a Clark County commissioner.

For more information, contact Bernard Paolini at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 709-294-0636.

Mayor to address Democratic club

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus will address members of the Boulder City Democratic Club when they gather for their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

For further information, contact bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

Support group plans holiday gift exchange

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

A white elephant gift exchange is planned. Those attending are asked to bring a wrapped gift valued between $5 and $10.

A light lunch will be served.

Art gallery to exhibit ‘Friends’’ work

Boulder City Art Guild is presenting “The Gift of Friendship” throughout December in its gallery inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. In lieu of its holiday-themed exhibit, the guild offers friends of its members an opportunity to exhibit their works.

The exhibit will include two- and three-dimensional pieces.

An artist gathering and exhibit reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the gallery. Refreshments will be served; all are welcome.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.