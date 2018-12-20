Community Briefs, Dec. 20

Library sets story, craft sessions

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Child safety and welfare program, 1 p.m. today, Dec. 20, in the community room. For those 3-5 and their caregivers. The six-week program is designed to teach people how to keep children safe and happy. Register at the youth services desk or call the library.

■ Teen holiday craft, 3 p.m. today, Dec. 20, in the community room. Make presents to give away or decorations to keep.

■ Holiday family story time and party, 6 p.m. today, Dec. 20, in the community room. There will be holiday stories, crafts and activities.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, in the board room. For those birth-5 and their caregivers.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, in the community room.

Note: The library will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 24 and 25, for the holiday.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

See Spot Run collecting pet supplies for those in need

See Spot Run, the nonprofit that operates the dog park in Veterans’ Memorial Park, is collecting pet food and supplies for those in need. The items will be distributed through Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Through Saturday, Dec. 22, donations of unopened and unexpired pet food can be placed in the large black container at the dog park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. They will be picked up each night.

Cat litter also will be accepted.

Artists to mark holiday season with special exhibit

“Deck the Walls” is the title of the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery exhibit for December. The all-member show features works celebrating the holiday season.

The gallery, 1305 Arizona St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Lake Mead visitor center closed for upcoming holidays

The Alan Bible Visitor Center at Lake Mead National Recreation Area will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Art professor holding class

Richard Hull, an illustrator, art professor and painter, will speak at the January meeting of the Boulder City Art Guild and teach a workshop about getting started in the field.

“Art, the Study of a Lifetime” is the topic of his talk at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, during the guild’s monthly meeting at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. There is no cost to attend.

His workshop, “What You Need to Know First,” will be presented from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at the Smith Building. The cost to participate is $75 per person, and those wishing to attend must register by Jan. 5 at the gallery in the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Hull was a full-time graphic designer and university professor of illustration for more than 45 years. He also worked as a freelance artist. A few years ago, he moved from illustration to oil painting.

He is the brother of guild member Diane Ricks.

For more information, call the gallery at 702-293-2138.

Sons of Norway hosts popular lutefisk dinner

The Vegas Viking Lodge, Sons of Norway, will host its 21st annual lutefisk dinner at 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1682 Boulder City Parkway.

The traditional dinner will include lutefisk with melted butter or white sauce, roasted pork, boiled potatoes, peas and carrots, lefse and Norwegian and other cookies. Packages of lefse will be available for purchase.

“Lutefisk, codfish soaked in and then drained of lye, has a reputation all its own. Some of us have grown to love it,” said Erik Pappa, president of the lodge.

Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Sons of Norway lodge, which promotes Norwegian heritage through special events and provides an annual scholarship program.

To purchase a ticket, send a check payable to Sons of Norway to Gwen Knighton, 2156 Marstons Mills Court, Henderson, NV, 89044. Include a self-addressed stamped envelope and a note indicating the names of those attending, whether they are going at 3 or 6 p.m., and a telephone number.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger. They must be purchased by Jan. 18; none will be sold at the door.

For more information, call 702-869-5775.