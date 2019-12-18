Community Briefs, Dec. 19

Holiday events on tap at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Good morning coding club, 10:30 a.m. today, Dec. 19, in the boardroom. For those in grade 2-8.

■ Virtual reality lab, 4 p.m. today, Dec. 19, in the community room. For those 13 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Homeschool hangout, 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in the community room.

■ Teen holiday craft, 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in the community room. For those 12 and older.

■ Role playing games, 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in the boardroom. For those 12-18 years old.

■ Saturday crafternoon: Holiday gifts, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in the community room. Make a scented body scrub or decorated mug. There is a $5 craft fee for the mug craft. Sign up at the information desk.

■ Family holiday storytime, 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, in the boardroom. There will be holiday stories and a craft.

Note: The library will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24 and 25, for Christmas.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to lead hikes

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Ranger hike: Railroad Trail, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Join a ranger for a 2.5-mile hike. For reservations all 702-293-8990.

■ Ranger hike: Lake View Trail, 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. Join a ranger for a 4-mile hike on the Lake View Trail at Katherine Landing. Reservations required.

Note: The Alan Bible Visitor Center will be closed Wednesdays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

For more information about park events or to make a reservation for the hike, call 702-293-8990.

Holiday trains to make final runs

Friends of Nevada Southern Railway is nearing the end of its annual holiday train programs.

Santa trains are offered hourly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There are six run each day. Tickets are $10 each.

Pajama trains will depart the depot at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, through Dec. 21, as well as on Sunday and Monday, Dec. 22 and 23.

Tickets are $45 per seat at tables for four in the first class dining car; $35 per seat at tables for six in the table coach class, which is ADA accessible; and $30 per seat in two-person seats in the coach class.

Each ticket includes a visit with Santa Claus, storytelling and hot chocolate and cookies from Chilly Jilly’z. Passengers are encouraged to wear their pajamas on these trips.

For more information visit http://www.nevadasouthern.com. To purchase tickets for the pajama train, visit http://bit.ly/2P8L2sz.

See Spot Run collecting donations, offers 2020 calendar

See Spot Run, the nonprofit organization that runs the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, is collecting donations to assist Emergency Aid of Boulder City help animals in need.

Through Monday, Dec. 23, large containers will be placed at the entrance to the dog park for donations of pet food and cat litter. Only original, unopened and unexpired packages or cans of food for dogs, cats, birds and fish will be accepted. Donations will be picked up every evening.

The group also has its 2020 calendar available. It can be purchased at Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway; Pawsitively Grooming, 1244 Wyoming St.; Professional Pet Room and Groom, 707 Canyon Road, Suite 105A; and Southwest Diner, 761 Nevada Way.

Gallery to exhibit ‘Friends’ work

Boulder City Art Guild is presenting “The Gift of Friendship” throughout December in its gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. In lieu of its holiday themed exhibit, the guild offered friends of its members an opportunity to exhibit their works.

The exhibit will include two- and three-dimensional pieces.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.