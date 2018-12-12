Community Briefs, Dec. 13

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Levi is an 18-month-old springer spaniel mix who is full of energy and would love a hiking partner for Christmas. Levi enjoys the company of all humans and gets along well with other dogs. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Blood drive set for today

A community blood drive will be held from 1-7 p.m. today, Dec. 13, in the gymnasium at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 916 Fifth St.

Appointments are recommended and can be made by visiting http://www.bloodhero.com and entering the code bouldercity or by calling Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.

Republican women to install new officers

The Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly meeting today, Dec. 13, at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the lunch will start at 11:45.

New officers will be installed during the luncheon, which will also be the club’s annual Christmas party.

For more information, call 702-393-1228.

Solar energy topic for Democratic club speaker

Boulder City Democratic Club will meet at 6 tonight, Dec. 13, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The guest speaker will be George Rhee, who will talk about solar energy in the area and its future.

All interested people are welcome.

Retired Public Employees to meet

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. today, Dec. 13, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Guest speaker will be Gina Garcia of One Stop Career Counseling. Members also will celebrate the holiday season.

Church to distribute free food

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will distribute free food on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 15, at the church, 1550 Buchanan Blvd.

A variety of canned goods and nonperishable items will be available, along with a limited amount of dairy products and produce.

Those attending must bring their own bags.

All are welcome.

Santa to arrive by helicopter at Lodge for daylong celebration

Santa Claus will arrive by helicopter Saturday, Dec. 15, for a holiday celebration at Hoover Dam Lodge. He is set to arrive around 9:45 a.m.

Inside the hotel and casino, Santa’s Winter House has been created where Santa will visit with children, hear their Christmas wishes and take pictures from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There also will be the opportunity for children to create a Christmas keepsake, decorate cookies and write letters to drop in a special mailbox.

There will be free cookies, hot chocolate, coffee and Santa stocking stuffers for kids of all ages.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.hooverdamlodge.com or call 800-245-6380.

Kickoff for winter reading program planned

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Best Dam Readers book club, 9 a.m. today, Dec. 13, in the community room. For those age 18 and older.

■ Child safety and welfare program, 1 p.m. today, Dec. 13, in the community room. For those ages 3-5 and their caregivers. The six-week program is designed to teach people how to keep children safe and happy. Register at the youth services desk or call the library.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, in the boardroom. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ After-hours winter reading program kickoff, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, in the community room. Storyteller Linda Hartman will share stories.

■ Holiday gala at the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum, 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Admission is free.

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, in the community room.

■ Microfilm basics class, 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, near the computer lab. For those age 12 and older. Class size is limited; registration required at the information desk.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, in the board room. For those age 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those age 12 and older.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, in the boardroom. For those age 13 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, in the boardroom. For children ages 2-3 and their caregivers.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, in the community room.

■ Duffy Hudson presents “A Christmas Carol,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, in the community room.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, in the boardroom.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Peace Light coming to Boulder City

The Peace Light, featuring a flame taken from Bethlehem where Jesus was born, will come to Boulder City and be shared with residents by Boulder City United Methodist Church.

The light and its message of peace will be shared from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

Those receiving the light need to bring their own oil lamps.

According to the Rev. Sandy Johnson of Boulder City United Methodist Church, the light is carried in two blast-proof miner’s lamps from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Vienna, Austria, where it is distributed in a service to those from throughout Europe before it is flown to New York City.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityumc.com or http://peacelight.org/default.html.

‘Blue Christmas’ worship service scheduled

Boulder City United Methodist Church will lead a special “Blue Christmas’ service at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St.

The worship service recognizes the sadness and grief that can accompany the season, said the Rev. Sandy Johnson of Boulder City United Methodist Church. It is designed to remember those who have died.

All are welcome.

For more information contact Johnson at 725-867-7272, sandy_L_johnson@hotmail.com or visit the church website at http://www.bouldercityumc.org.

Public lands topic for Lake Mead rangers’ chat

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Lighting at the landing, 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Katherine Landing. Boats and docks will be decorated. Santa will be there for pictures and a Christmas movie will be shown on the lawn. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/LakeMohaveMarina.

■ Ranger chat, “Public Lands: Treasures of Southern Nevada,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the variety of public lands that surround the area.

For additional information or to make reservations, call 702-293-8990.

See Spot Run collecting pet supplies for those in need

See Spot Run, the nonprofit that operates the dog park inside Veterans’ Memorial Park, is collecting pet food and supplies for those in need. The items will be distributed through Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Through Dec. 22, donations of unopened and unexpired pet food can be placed inside the large black container at the dog park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. They will be picked up each night.

Cat litter also will be accepted.