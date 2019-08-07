80°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Community Briefs, Aug. 8

By Boulder City Review
August 7, 2019 - 2:25 pm
 

Mayor to speak at Democrats’ meeting

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus will address members of the Boulder City Democratic Club when it meets at 6:30 tonight, Aug. 8, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Additionally, representatives for presidential candidates Jay Inslee and Seth Moulton will speak briefly.

All are welcome. For further information, contact bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

AAUW sets brunch, collecting backpacks

The Boulder City Branch of the American Association of University Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, for brunch at The Restaurant at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The meeting is open to anyone who is interested in learning more about AAUW and the branch’s activities.

Reservations are not necessary. Each person will pay for their own meal.

The group also is collecting backpacks filled with school supplies for Emergency Aid of Boulder City; its goal is 25 backpacks.

Library will show ‘Shazam!’

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ After-hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, in the community room. “Shazam!” will be shown.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Rangers to lead night hike through canyon

Rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area will lead a full moon hike through Owl Canyon on Saturday, Aug. 10.

While hiking, they will share lunar tales and point out constellations.

The round-trip hike will cover 2.2 miles.

For details and reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Community invited to learn about Rainbow Girls

The Boulder Assembly No. 8, International Order of Rainbow Girls, is holding an open meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, for residents and potential members to learn more about the organization. It will be held at the Boulder City Masonic Lodge, 901 Arizona St.

The organization’s mission is to help girls between the ages of 11 and 20 prepare for adulthood through character and leadership development, community service and promoting teamwork and effective communication.

The group also will host a dance tournament from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Admission is $5.

On Sept. 14, Rainbow Girls will be holding a community yard sale behind the Masonic lodge. Booth spaces are $20 and donations of household items also are welcome.

For more information about any of the group’s events or activities, contact Shannon Chavez at 702-969-9220.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The Boulder Dam Brewing Co. offers several kinds of ...
Boulder’s Best: Dam cool places to get a drink
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

When the temperature is high, a nice cold beverage is a great way to cool down. As Boulder City and Clark County have been under excessive heat warnings lately and triple-digit temperatures are forecast for the foreseeable future, we here at the Boulder City Review have compiled a list of some of the best places in town to survive the heat by having a drink.

(Norma Vally) PVC pipes are ideal for creating custom racks to hold totes and cubbies to help c ...
Cure clutter with custom PVC racks
By Norma Vally Home Matters

With back to school upon us, now is a great time to get our homes ready to wrangle all the extra school stuff that typically finds its way strewn about the house. Here’s a do-it-yourself project perfect for organizing, well, just about anything because you determine the size and spacing of the bins or totes.

(Patti Diamond) By preparing breakfast kits in advance and freezing them, the morning chaos bef ...
Breakfast kits save money, time
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

What the heck? Didn’t summer just start? I just realized school starts Monday.

Names in the News, Aug. 8
By Boulder City Review

David graduates from Fort Lewis College

Senior Center of Boulder City
Senior Center, Aug. 8
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Boulder City Art Guild) Erynn Knowles, who painted this cactus in bloom, will be among the app ...
Expo to showcase ‘Artists in Action’
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The chance to learn more about the creative process artists use will highlight Saturday’s Artists in Action expo.

(Boulder Dam Credit Union) Boulder Dam Credit Union is presenting a one-day Women’s Lead ...
Retreat aims to foster women’s leadership skills
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder Dam Credit Union is fostering leadership skills in women by offering a special one-day retreat focusing on issues that will help them succeed.

(Southwest Gas) Marita Rhinehart, second from left, from Emergency Aid of Boulder City attended ...
‘Pack’ event benefits Emergency Aid
By Boulder City Review

Emergency Aid of Boulder City is one of 10 Southern Nevada food banks benefiting from Southwest Gas’ community initiatives to help tackle hunger issues facing residents.