Community Briefs, Aug. 8

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Monkey is a 1-year-old male Chihuahua in need of a new home. Monkey loves little kids and has a history of living peacefully with other dogs. For more information, call the animal shelter at 702-293-9283.

Mayor to speak at Democrats’ meeting

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus will address members of the Boulder City Democratic Club when it meets at 6:30 tonight, Aug. 8, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Additionally, representatives for presidential candidates Jay Inslee and Seth Moulton will speak briefly.

All are welcome. For further information, contact bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

AAUW sets brunch, collecting backpacks

The Boulder City Branch of the American Association of University Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, for brunch at The Restaurant at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The meeting is open to anyone who is interested in learning more about AAUW and the branch’s activities.

Reservations are not necessary. Each person will pay for their own meal.

The group also is collecting backpacks filled with school supplies for Emergency Aid of Boulder City; its goal is 25 backpacks.

Library will show ‘Shazam!’

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ After-hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, in the community room. “Shazam!” will be shown.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Rangers to lead night hike through canyon

Rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area will lead a full moon hike through Owl Canyon on Saturday, Aug. 10.

While hiking, they will share lunar tales and point out constellations.

The round-trip hike will cover 2.2 miles.

For details and reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Community invited to learn about Rainbow Girls

The Boulder Assembly No. 8, International Order of Rainbow Girls, is holding an open meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, for residents and potential members to learn more about the organization. It will be held at the Boulder City Masonic Lodge, 901 Arizona St.

The organization’s mission is to help girls between the ages of 11 and 20 prepare for adulthood through character and leadership development, community service and promoting teamwork and effective communication.

The group also will host a dance tournament from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Admission is $5.

On Sept. 14, Rainbow Girls will be holding a community yard sale behind the Masonic lodge. Booth spaces are $20 and donations of household items also are welcome.

For more information about any of the group’s events or activities, contact Shannon Chavez at 702-969-9220.