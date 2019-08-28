Community Briefs, Aug. 29

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Patty Jacobson, a member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, teaches the December Jump Start Kitchen Class, offering nutritional information about cabbage. Those who do not have a Crock-Pot of their own are provided one, free of charge, through the church's outreach program.

Red Mountain Choir seeks new members

Red Mountain Choir is inviting anyone who is interested in singing with the group to join its Thursday night rehearsals at Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. Anyone who enjoys singing can join the choir; auditions are not required.

Those interested should attend tonight’s, Aug. 29, rehearsal or email redmountainmusic@embarqmail.com).

The ensemble is rehearsing for its next concert, titled “Strokes of Genius,” which will be presented Nov. 15-16.

Rainbow Girls to hold dance tournament

The Boulder Assembly No. 8, International Order of Rainbow Girls, will host a dance tournament from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Masonic lodge, 901 Arizona St. Admission is $5.

On Sept. 14, Rainbow Girls will hold a community yard sale behind the lodge. Booth spaces are $20 and donations of household items also are welcome.

For more information about any of the group’s events or activities, contact Shannon Chavez at 702-969-9220.

Library sets story sessions, homework help

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has activities planned for the coming week:

■ After-hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, in the community room. “The Upside” will be shown.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the boardroom. For those age 24 months and younger and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those age 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the boardroom. For those ages 2 and 3 and their caregivers.

■ Homework help, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the community room. For those ages 5-18.

Note: The library will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, for Labor Day.

Loaves & Lobsters tickets available

Boulder City United Methodist Church will present its fourth annual Loaves & Lobsters dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway. The evening, a fundraiser for the church, will feature a live Maine lobster dinner, silent auction and door prizes.

A limited number of tickets at $40 each are available. They can be purchased at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way.

Lake Mead plans fishing events

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Ranger program, “Fishing Fun at the Lake,” 6-8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Hemenway fishing pier at Boulder Beach. Join the Nevada Department of Wildlife to try to catch a striped bass or catfish. NDOW will have limited bait, fishing gear to check out and fishing tips. People age 12 and older will need a Nevada fishing license; licences for those 12-17 will be available. Water shoes, hats and sunglasses are recommended. To register, visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. For directions and more information, email aczarnecki@ndow.org or call 702-486-5127, ext. 3503.

■ Ranger chat, “Fishing tips?,” 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, Aug. 31, at Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Join a NDOW educator to learn about fishing gear, bait and places to fish on the lake. There also will be the opportunity to make a lure. For more information, call 702-486-5127, ext. 3503.

For more information about park events, call 702-293-8990.

Elks to host bingo games Monday

Boulder City Elks will present its monthly evening of bingo Monday, Sept. 2, at the lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

Sales of bingo card begin at 5:30 p.m. and play starts at 6.

Ministry welcomes help making prayer shawls

Knitters, crocheters and quilters, or those interested in learning, are invited to join a prayer shawl ministry. The group meets the first Wednesday of each month and creates shawls that are blessed and given to those in Boulder City in need of prayers.

The first meeting for the new season begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Andrew Catholic Community, 1399 San Felipe Drive.

Donations of washable yarn are welcome.

For additional information, call Peggy Caspar at 702-689-7055.

Works by Mahalak to be featured

Art by Michael Mahalak will be featured throughout September at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

His work is done in a style he created called “Frationalism.” According to Mahalak, he struggled in his youth to create photo-realistic art but learned through the study of art history that much of the impact of art is in the style or technique and not its realism.

He works in a variety of mediums including oil- and water-based paint, pen, pencil and digital art.

He will attend a reception at the gallery from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, where he will discuss his art.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Jump Start Kitchen classes resume

Jump Start Kitchen will resume its monthly classes that teach people how to use slow cookers. The first class of the season will replicate Olive Garden’s Tuscan soup.

Sessions are scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, and 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St. Classes will continue through May on the first Tuesday and Thursday of each month.

There is no cost, but reservations are necessary. Those attending will leave with ingredients to re-create the recipe at home. Additionally, basic six-quart slow cookers are given to those who need them.

Reservations can be made by calling Karen at 702-277-1647.

Garden club members to hear about soil

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Guest speaker Angela O’Callaghan will discuss “Soil Carbon, Water and Soil Organic Matter.” Her presentation will begin at 7.

All are welcome.

University Women to meet Wednesday

Angela Thompson Smith will speak about “Intuition, the U.S. Government and Academia” at the Wednesday, Sept. 4, meeting of the American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the museum meeting room at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Smith is an author and the director of Mindwise Consulting. She teaches a remote viewing applications master class in Boulder City. She is also a founding director and former board member of the International Remote Viewing Association.

Community blood drive slated

A community blood drive will be held from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the gym at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 916 Fifth St.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit http://www.bloodhero.com and enter the code “bouldercity” or call Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.