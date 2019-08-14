92°F
Community

Community Briefs, Aug. 15

By Boulder City Review
August 14, 2019 - 3:33 pm
 

Community invited to learn about Rainbow Girls

The Boulder Assembly No. 8, International Order of Rainbow Girls, is holding an open meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, for community residents and potential members to learn more about the organization. It will be held at the Boulder City Masonic Lodge, 901 Arizona St.

The organization’s mission is to help girls between the ages of 11 and 20 prepare for adulthood through character and leadership development, community service and promoting teamwork and effective communication.

The group also will host a dance tournament from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Admission is $5.

On Sept. 14, Rainbow Girls will be holding a community yard sale behind the Masonic lodge. Booth spaces are $20 and donations of household items also are welcome.

For more information about any of the group’s events or activities, contact Shannon Chavez at 702-969-9220.

Library will show ‘Dumbo’

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Movie, 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the community room. “Dumbo” will be shown.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ Virtual reality lab, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the board room.

■ Library board of trustees, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the board room.

■ No Oven August cooking class, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in the community room. Learn how to make delicious meals without touching the oven. For those 16 and older. Register at the information desk.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead waives entrance fee for park service’s birthday

Lake Mead National Recreation Area will waive the entrance fee to the park Sunday, Aug. 25, in honor of the National Park Service’s birthday.

Fees for camping, lake use or concessions still apply.

For additional information, call 702-293-8990.

