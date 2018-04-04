Community Briefs, April 5

Signs of Alzheimer’s topic for class at veterans home

The Nevada State Veterans Home is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association Southern Nevada Region to offer a series of classes to help increase awareness and knowledge about the disease and other types of dementia.

“Know the 10 Signs” is the topic of the session to be offered at 1 p.m. today, April 5, at the veterans home, 100 Veterans Memorial Drive.

A support group also is offered at the veterans home; it meets at 1 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in the chapel.

For more information, contact Azaria Williams with the Alzheimer’s Association at 702-248-2770 or azwilliams@alz.org.

P.E.O. to hold annual yard sale

P.E.O., Chapter K, will hold its annual yard sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 6 and 7, at 807 Los Tavis Way.

The sale raises money for the philanthropic organization’s projects and scholarships.

Possible sale of historic properties to be discussed

The Boulder City History & Arts Foundation will hold its next monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 9, in the boardroom at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The evening’s discussion will focus on the proposed sale of the city’s historic properties, including the water filtration plant, community gardens, Reflections park and the airport hangar.

For additional information, contact Ray Turner at 702-461-6842 or rayturnertile@aol.com.

Republican women to host candidates

Members of the Boulder City Republican Women club will hold their monthly meeting April 19 in the banquet room of the Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. The session will begin at 11 a.m., with lunch served at 11:45 a.m.

The guest speakers will be State Assembly District 23 candidates Glen Leavitt and Matt McCarthy and governor candidate Jared Fisher.

Cost is $21 per person. Reservations must be made by noon April 12 by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Story sessions, chess club meeting planned at library

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, April 6, in the boardroom. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 10, in the boardroom. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, in the boardroom. For children younger than 36 months.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, in the boardroom. For those 12-18.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, in the community room. For all ages.

Volunteers for Saturday’s Great American Cleanup sought

Lake Mead National Recreation Area is seeking volunteers to join in the Great American Cleanup on Saturday, April 7.

For more information or to register, contact Rhin at 702-293-8711 or LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

Breakfast to benefit Honor Flight

A pancake breakfastApril 14, will benefit Honor Flight Southern Nevada. It will be held from 8-10 a.m. at Applebee’s, 5010 S. Fort Apache Road.

For $10, participants will receive a pancake breakfast that includes eggs, sausage and a beverage. For each breakfast sold, Honor Flight will receive $5.

Visit www.honorflightsouthernnevada.org for more information.

Bow Wow Bingo set to return

See Spot Run is selling tickets for its second annual Bow Wow Bingo fundraiser, which will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway. The evening’s festivities will include dinner and six games of bingo, along with a raffle.

Tickets are $35 each or $60 for a couple. Those who bring in a pet food donation for Emergency Aid of Boulder City will receive an extra bingo card.

Tickets are available at Chilly Jilly’z. For more information, call 702-539-7526.

Glass artist to showcase works

April’s featured artist at the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery is Annalea DeFazio.

DeFazio had a studio in Gig Harbor, Washington, for many years creating custom stained glass windows. Though she eventually gave up her studio, she continued to create pieces incorporating a variety of objects, including many from the seashore.

A reception for DeFazio and her “Annalea By the Sea — Glass Art” show will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 14.

Her work will be on display throughout the month. The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Lobster dinner to raise funds for United Methodist Church

Boulder City United Methodist Church will hold its third annual Loaves & Lobster fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 12.

A dinner featuring lobsters flown in live from Maine will be the evening’s highlight. There also will be a silent auction.

All proceeds are used to support the ministries of the church in Boulder City, as well as around the world. Among the organization the church supports are Emergency Aid of Boulder City, Lend A Hand of Boulder City and Family Promise. It also supports PFLAG and participates in Nevadans for the Common Good.

Tickets, at $50 each, can be purchased outside the Boulder Dam Credit Union on April 27 or May 4, or by calling Pat at 702-308-8409.

Additional information can be found at www.bouldercityumc.org.

Credit union shred day Wednesday, April 18

The Boulder Dam Credit Union will hold its annual and popular shred day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18.

The free service allows credit union members to bring in boxes of documents with confidential information that needs to be shredded.

Those bringing paper are reminded that items such as plastic files, leather and three-ring binders cannot be shredded and should be discarded before arriving. Additionally, ink cartridges and compact discs cannot be shredded.

The credit union asks that people do not arrive early and leave boxes outside the building at 530 Avenue G.

Wine, shoe event to benefit St. Jude’s Ranch for Children

Tickets are now on sale for Wine, Women & Shoes, a fundraiser for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. The event will be held from 1-5 p.m. April 15 at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson.

The festivities offer a chance to purchase designer shoes while sampling wines and appetizers. There also will be a Best in Shoe contest and fashion show.

Tickets are $95 general, $150 VIP and $2,000 for a VIP table for 12.

To purchase tickets, visit stjudesranch.org/events/wine-women-shoes.

Lunchtime yoga class to benefit Emergency Aid

Boulder City United Methodist Church is sponsoring a new lunchtime yoga class at noon Mondays at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

The one-hour class is designed for everyone, offering a gentle method to balance and unite mind, body and spirit. It is designed to help participants strengthen and tone muscles while teaching relaxation in a fun environment.

Kathleen Wall of Healing Hands by Kathleen will lead the sessions. Wall has more than 30 years of experience.

Participation in the class is by donation, with all donations going to Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

A limited number of yoga mats will be available.

For more information, contact the Rev. Sandy Johnson at 702-293-7240.